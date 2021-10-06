Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) A huge appeal but turned down! Angled into the pads, Bharat looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and rolls on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Just the one! Outside off, this is guided through point for one.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That will release the pressure somewhat! Not the right line! On the pads, this is worked behind square on the leg side for a boundary by Devdutt Padikkal.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, Devdutt Padikkal waits and then opens the face, can't beat point. Pressure building.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, Bharat works it through square leg. Takes one. He gets off the mark. A run after 10 balls.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, Bharat plays it back to the bowler.
Will Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowl his third over? Nope, Jason Holder comes in the attack. He went for 7 in his first over.
3.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end then! That is a maiden wicket from Kaul! Outside off, Padikkal guides it to short third man.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Padikkal guides it but to point.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Length and on off, Devdutt Padikkal pushes it, slightly uppishly but lands well short of mid off.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Shortish and outside off, stays low. Padikkal looks to cut but gets an underedge.
Who will bat now? Srikar Bharat it is.
3.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Dan Christian once again fails up the order! Bangalore 2 down now and Hyderabad well and truly back into this one. Siddarth Kaul strikes on his second ball. It is yet another slower one, fuller and on middle, Christian looks to flick but is early in the shot. It goes off the leading edge to mid off, Kane Williamson takes an easy catch.
3.1 overs (0 Run) A slower one to begin with! On middle, Dan Christian pushes it to covers. He thinks of a run but is sent back.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, driven to mid off.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Length and on off, this one stays low. Devdutt Padikkal gets low and taps it on the off side.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Slower length ball, outside off. Devdutt Padikkal looks to work it on the off side but misses.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pure timing! This is on a length, on middle. Devdutt Padikkal makes room and pushes it with ease wide of mid off for a boundary.
2.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Christian lifts it over point for one more.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Length and outside off. Dan Christian steps across and down the track and pushes it to covers.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Length and outside off, tapped to point.
1.5 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Devdutt Padikkal defends it under his eyes.
1.5 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! A length ball, down the leg side. Padikkal looks to flick but seems to miss it. Hyderabad appeal for caught behind but not given. They go for the review. UltraEdge shows no bat and Hyderabad lose their review. Wide given as well
Review time. Kane Williamson has reviewed this for caught behind. There is no bat on that one though.
1.4 overs (2 Runs) In the air...safe! A full ball, on middle. Devdutt Padikkal flicks it uppishly and towards long on where the ball drops safely. Two taken.
1.3 overs (0 Run) A short ball, on middle. Devdutt Padikkal looks to ramp it but fails to get any bat on it.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First boundary for Padikkal! A short ball, way outside off. Padikkal slaps it over covers and the ball races away to the fence.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Full and straight on the pads. Devdutt Padikkal misses his flick and gets hit on the pads. An appeal for LBW but not given. Might be drifting down leg.
Who will bat now? A promotion for Dan Christian as he walks out to bat. Jason Holder to steam in from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Kumar gets his man and this is a huge wicket for Hyderabad. Kumar steams in and hurls a length ball, around off, it lands and jags back in sharply. Kohli hangs back and looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. An appeal and up goes the finger. Kohli asks Padikkal about the height but then continues his walk back. Early wicket, just the start Hyderabad wanted.
0.5 over (1 Run) On the pads, nudged to deep square leg for a single. Devdutt Padikkal is off the mark.
0.4 over (0 Run) Length ball, on the pads. Padikkal flicks it to square leg.
0.3 over (1 Run) Full and on middle, tucked to the right of mid-wicket for one.
0.2 over (0 Run) Now angles it on the pads. Kohli misses his flick and the ball brushes his pads and rolls back to the keeper.
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Bangalore and Kohli are up and running! A length ball, outside off. Kohli drives it through covers for a boundary.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.4 overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore, chasing a target of 142, are 27/2. The live updates of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.