Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
1.3 overs (0 Run) No run.
1.2 overs (6 Runs) Six!
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A full toss, on the pads. Sharma whips it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
Who will bowl from the other end? It is George Garton.
0.6 over (1 Run) Abhishek Sharma is off the mark. Around off. Sharma pushes it to covers. The fielder there scores a direct hit on the striker's end and allows the batter to steal a single.
0.5 over (0 Run) This was full and on off, pushed to covers.
0.4 over (0 Run) On a length, on middle. Blocked out.
0.3 over (0 Run) On a length, but wide enough for Sharma to leave it with ease.
0.2 over (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Sharma leaves it with ease.
0.1 over (1 Run) Siraj starts with a length ball, on middle. Roy taps it to mid-wicket for one.
We are all set for the action. The players of Bangalore walk out to the field. Jason Roy and Abhishek Sharma are the openers for Hyderabad. Mohammed Siraj to start with the ball. Here we go...
Hyderabad (Unchanged Playing XI) - Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Kane Williamson (C), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Umran Malik.
Bangalore (Unchanged Playing XI) - Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (WK), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Dan Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj.
Kane Williamson, the skipper of Hyderabad, says that they were looking to bowl first as well but it is an exciting opportunity for the players to come out and express themselves. Adds that the mindset sometimes drifts but there is a lot of enthusiasm and they are looking forward to this game. Ends by informing there are no changes.
Virat Kohli, the skipper of Bangalore, says that the pitch is a good one to bat on and chasing is ideal here. Adds that the first game in UAE was a big shock and that was needed to wake them up. Says that they have gotten in the groove at the right stage. Informs that making it to the top 2 is something that they are looking for. Finishes by saying that they are playing the same side.
TOSS - Kohli and Williamson are standing near the pitch for the all-important toss. BANGALORE have won the toss and they will bowl first.
PITCH REPORT - Danny Morrison is down for the pitch report. Nick Knight joins him and he says that the pitch will help the spinners. Morrison adds that Chahal has bowled really well in the season and so has Patel with his cutters and yorkers. Knight says batters may look to put Patel under pressure by coming down the track to him.
It is all about pride for Hyderabad. They have had a forgetful season but they would love to end it on a high. Two games to go for them and they would love two wins. For that though, they will have to up their performance. Can they deliver?
Bangalore have a lot to play for here! They sit on 16 points, third in the table and two points below the side at number 2 and everyone knows how beneficial it is to finish amongst the top two. They are on a roll and one wouldn't bet against them to beat a struggling Hyderabad side.
We had two teams fighting for the 4th spot battling it out on Tuesday and today we see a team which has been knocked out and another which has already qualified, lock horns. A dead rubber? SURELY NOT! There's never a dead rubber in the Indian T20 League. On that note, Welcome to the coverage of match number 52.
... MATCH DAY ...
