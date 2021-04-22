Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.3 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery on off, Padikkal pushes it towards covers for a quick single.
Mustafizur Rahman is back on.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Kohli comes down the track and pushes it through mid off for a single.
8.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is clobbered! On middle, Padikkal plays a slog sweep over mid-wicket for a biggie. 15 runs from the over!
8.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is hammered! Floated delivery on middle, Padikkal comes down the track and lofts it over long on for a maximum.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Full delivery outside off, Kohli drives it through mid off for a single.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Short delivery outside off, Padikkal looks to cut but gets a bottom edge. It goes towards short third man. The batsmen take a run.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery on off, Padikkal punches it to point.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Kohli punches it through covers for a run.
7.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is hammered! Floated delivery on middle, Padikkal lofts it over long on for a biggie. 14 runs from the over!
7.5 overs (1 Run) Full again and outside off, Kohli comes down the track and drives it through covers. The fielder in the deep misfields. The batsmen take a single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Padikkal pushes it through mid on for a run.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 50 for Devdutt Padikkal! It has been a terrific innings from him. Flighted delivery on off, Padikkal lofts it over covers for a boundary.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Kohli flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Padikkal drives it through mid off for a single.
STRATEGIC TIME-OUT! Bangalore have got off to a flying start and will look to build on this. Padikkal has been the aggressor in this opening stand with Kohli. Rajasthan, on the other hand, need wickets to put pressure on Bangalore. They need to break this opening stand as quickly as possible. Riyan Parag is into the attack.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Short again and outside off, Kohli cuts it to point. 8 runs from the over!
6.5 overs (1 Run) Short delivery outside off, Padikkal punches it through mid on for a single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up ball on middle, Kohli punches it through mid on for a run.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on off, Padikkal pushes it towards the off side for a single.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking shot! Short delivery on off, Padikkal cuts it hard through point for a boundary.
Rahul Tewatia is into the attack.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Kohli pulls it through square leg for a single.
5.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WOW! Padikkal is having a blast on this belter of a Mumbai track. He is happy to have left the sluggish pitch of Chennai and arrive to Mumbai! Fullish ball on middle and off, Padikkal picks the length early and smokes it wonderfully over the cow corner region for a biggie. End of the Powerplay and Bangalore have started the chase with a bang! They are 59/0 at the end of the first phase.
5.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Too wide outside off, Padikkal is not interested in playing that. He shoulders arms to it.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball around off, Kohli uses soft hands as he runs it down towards third man for one.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Kohli comes down the track now and almost yorks himself. The Bangalore skipper does well to jam it out.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Effort ball! It is the bouncer around leg but close to the body. Kohli looks to hook but misses. Stifled appeal from Samson but nothing from the keeper.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Sharp ball! Length ball at pace. It jags back in to the southpaw. It surprises Padikkal. He manages to get his bat to it. It goes towards point. Kohli calls for a run and they get it.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Slower one on off, Kohli dabs it towards cover and gets a single.
