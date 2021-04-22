Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
6.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
6.4 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball on middle, Dube flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Samson pushes it through mid on for a single.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Samson flicks it to mid-wicket.
Change from both ends. Spin into the attack for the first time this evening. Yuzvendra Chahal is introduced into the action. This will be an interesting battle between Samson and Chahal. Last season it was Chahal who got rid of Samson both the times. How will he fare tonight?
5.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Good length ball outside off, Dube looks to cut but misses it.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on off, Dube defends it off the back foot.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Samson guides it towards third man for a single.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Samson defends it off the back foot.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Back of a length on off, Samson guides it towards third man for a boundary.
5.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Length delivery down the leg side, Samson looks to flick but misses it.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Full delivery on off, Samson drives it beautifully through covers for a boundary.
