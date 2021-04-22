Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
19.4 overs (6 Runs) Six!
19.3 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on off, Gopal drives it to covers.
Mustafizur Rahman is the last man in. But it will be Shreyas Gopal who will face the hat-trick ball.
19.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Harshal Patel gets his third wicket! Length delivery on middle, Sakariya looks to go over the bowler's head but gets a top edge. It goes towards mid-wicket where AB de Villiers takes a good catch.
Chetan Sakariya is the new man in.
19.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Patel gets his second wicket! Full delivery on off, Morris looks to play the paddle scoop shot but does not get it off the middle of the bat. It goes towards short fine leg where Yuzvendra Chahal takes a simple catch.
Who will walk out to bat? It will be Shreyas Gopal. He will be at the non striker's end as Morris smartly did not run on the last ball.
18.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Siraj gets his third wicket! Short delivery on middle, Tewatia pulls it over mid-wicket but does not get the distance on it. It goes towards the fielder where Shahbaz Ahmed takes a comfortable catch.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Short delivery on middle, Tewatia pulls it over the keeper towards fine leg for a boundary.
18.4 overs (2 Runs) Short delivery on off, Tewatia pulls it over mid on. The fielder in the deep does well to stop it. Two runs taken.
18.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is hammered! Full delivery outside off, Tewatia lofts it over point for a maximum.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Tewatia pushes it to mid off.
18.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and outside off, Tewatia looks to go big but misses it.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Yorker on off, Tewatia digs it out to mid off.
Bowling change. Mohammed Siraj to bowl out.
17.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is hammered! Full toss on middle, Morris lofts it over long on for a maximum.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on off, Morris drives it to mid off.
17.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short ball outside off, Morris leaves it alone. The umpire gives it wide for height.
17.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slower delivery wide outside off, Morris looks to swing at it but misses it.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Tewatia flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) Full delivery on off, Tewatia lofts it over covers where Washington Sundar tries to go for the catch but it goes wide of him. The batsmen get two runs.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on middle, Tewatia pushes it back towards the bowler.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on off, Morris pushes it towards covers for a single.
Change in bowling. Kyle Jamieson to bowl out.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Full toss outside off, Tewatia slices it over point for a boundary.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on off, Tewatia hits it to covers.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Yorker again on off, Morris digs it out towards covers for a run.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Yorker on off, Tewatia digs it out towards covers for a single.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Morris flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
16.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Low full toss down the leg side, Morris looks to flick but misses it.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on off, Tewatia drives it towards mid off for a single.
Change in bowling. Harshal Patel is back!
15.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball outside off, Tewatia punches it through covers for a single.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Morris flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball on off, Tewatia punches it through point for a single.
One former Bangalore all-rounder replaces another as Chris Morris walks out to bat against his old side.
15.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Richardson gets his first wicket! Length delivery on middle, Dube lofts it over mid on but does not get the timing on it. It goes towards long on where Maxwell dives forward and takes a good low catch.
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good length delivery on off, Dube looks to go big but gets an outside edge. It goes over third man for a boundary.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Tewatia cuts it through point for a single.
