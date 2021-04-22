Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Low full toss on off, Padikkal steers it to short third man.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Rahman bowls a yorker on off, Padikkal does well to dig it out.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Low full toss on middle, Kohli pushes it through mid on for a single.
14.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Slower ball outside off, Kohli looks to drive but misses it.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Padikkal pulls it over mid on but does not get the timing on it. It lands safely towards long on. The batsmen cross ends.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Yorker on off, Kohli comes forward and digs it towards covers for a single.
Mustafizur Rahman is back on.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Kohli will keep the strike. Floated on the pads, Kohli tucks it to the on side and keeps the strike.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched! Gopal's poor form in the league continues. Short around off, Kohli slaps his punch through covers and gets a boundary. There is a man at sweeper cover but he had no chance as that ball went like a tracer bullet.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Now calmly flicks this to the leg side and gets a single to move to 90.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! These two are toying with the bowlers and at the moment, they are staying in the bowler's mind. Flat and short on middle and leg. Padikkal premeditates the reverse sweep and hits it over short fine leg for a boundary.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter around off, Kohli punches it to long off for one.
Shreyas Gopal is back on. 2-0-18-0 are his figures so far.
13.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! The fireworks continue! Kohli has joined the party. He is going after his arch-nemesis too here. Short on middle, Kohli gets on his back foot and heaves it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Low full toss outside off, Padikkal pushes it to covers.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Kohli punches it through point for a single.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Low full toss on leg, Kohli flicks it towards fine leg for a boundary. 6000 runs for Virat Kohli in the Indian T20 League!
12.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on middle, Padikkal pushes it towards covers for a run.
12.2 overs (1 Run) 50 for Virat Kohli! It has been a brilliant innings from him. Low full toss on middle, Kohli pushes it through mid on for a single.
12.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is powered! Slower delivery on off, Kohli lofts it over long off for a maximum.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Short on middle, Kohli pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Short delivery outside off, Kohli punches it through point for a boundary.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Short delivery outside off, Padikkal looks to pull but misses it. It goes towards the keeper where Samson fails to collect it and concedes a bye.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Kohli comes down the track and pushes it towards point for a single.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent shot! Full on middle, Kohli flicks it through square leg for a boundary.
Chetan Sakariya is back on. 2-0-16-0 are his figures so far.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Padikkal flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
10.6 overs (2 Runs) Short ball on middle, Kohli pulls it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get a couple.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Padikkal punches it towards covers for a single.
10.4 overs (2 Runs) Full on middle, Padikkal pushes it through mid on for a single. David Miller throws it towards point where Dube does not get to it and concedes an overthrow. The batsmen get an extra run.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Yorker on middle, Kohli backs away and gets an inside edge. The batsmen take a single.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is put away! Short delivery on middle, Kohli pulls it through square leg for a boundary.
Chris Morris is back on.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Short delivery outside off, Kohli punches it to covers.
