Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Darted on middle and off, RT punches it through mid on and keeps the strike. 8 off the over.
14.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliant from Tewatia. Flatter on middle and leg. Tewatia premeditates and gets quickly in a position to reverse sweep. He hits it over cover-point and away from the fielder in the deep to get a boundary.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter on off, Rahul Tewatia strokes it to mid off.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, Dube punches it to cover for one.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, Tewatia pushes it to the off side for one.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Swing and a miss! Floated delivery around leg. Dube looks to whack it across the line. The ball misses the bat and goes between his bat and body. It goes behind the keeper for one.
STRATEGIC TIME-OUT! Rajasthan are going well here but have lost Riyan Parag. His partnership with Dube was going well for Rajasthan. On the other hand, Bangalore have done well to break this partnership and would look to restrict Rajasthan under 180. Washington Sundar is back on.
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Tickled fine! A wicket of the over but still a very expensive one. 16 from it. The last ball is on the pads, Tewatia clips it fine away from diving de Villiers and gets a boundary. Mumbai has not been as kind to Harshal Patel as Chennai. 31 from his 2 overs so far.
13.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slower yorker but too wide outside off. It is on the wrong side of the tramline. Tewatia leaves it and this time gets a wide.
13.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SLAMMED! Tewatia gets off the mark with a biggie! Length ball on middle, it sits well for Tewatia. He swivels his pull over backward square leg for a biggie.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Full and wide outside off. Tewatia leaves it but the umpire thinks it is inside the tramline.
Rahul Tewatia is the new batsman in.
13.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Harshal Patel has the last laugh and the budding stand has been cut short. Just when Parag was starting to spread his wings, Harshal Patel has cut them off. Fullish ball around off, Parag looked to be too cute as he shuffles inside and looks to scoop it over short fine leg. He turns the bat a fraction too early. The ball takes the leading edge and goes straight to Yuzvendra Chahal at third man and takes the catch.
13.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! WHAT A SHOT! The helicopter from Parag! Fullish ball on middle, Parag swings his blade in trademark Dhoni style and hits it through the cow corner region for a boundary.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length delivery on off, Dube mistimes his pull towards mid on for one.
12.6 overs (0 Run) What a brilliant effort from Kohli! He almost pulled off a stunner there but unfortunately, he cannot hold onto it and harshly it will technically be termed as a dropped. Fullish ball on off, Parag drives it uppishly to the right of the man at catching cover position. It goes low to the right of Kohli. The Bangalore skipper dives and gets his hands to it but fails to hold onto it.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery on middle. Dube punches it towards point and gets a single.
12.4 overs (2 Runs) Length ball around off, Dube runs it down away from third man for a brace.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Smart cricket. Follows the boundary with a single to the on side via a flick.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Very well played! Fullish ball on off, Parag goes over extra cover and times it well as the ball goes to the fence on a bounce.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off. Parag taps it to the left of point. The fielder there dives and saves runs for his side.
Kyle Jamieson is back on.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Expensive start for Harshal Patel! 15 from his first over. The last ball is a bounce and Dube has no issues if there is no third man. He just places it away from short third man and gets a boundary.
11.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Harshal misses his line and bowls one way outside off. Slower ball but Harshal misses his radar and bowls it on the wrong side of the tramline.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, Dube pushes it to short cover.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Parag strokes it to long off for one.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) IN THE AIR AND FOUR! Poor from Siraj! Fullish ball around off, Parag slices it over covers from the fielder. Siraj there runs for the catch but then slows down. He takes it too casually and lets the ball go to the fence.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Lucky for Parag but Rajasthan will not mind this one bit. Good length ball outside off, Parag looks to slash it through the off side but gets an outside edge which goes away from de Villiers and fine to the third man fence.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Harshal starts with a slowish ball on a length on off. Dube runs it down to third man for one.
Harshal Patel is into the attack.
10.6 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Short delivery on off, Parag looks to guide but misses it.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Dube punches it through point for a single.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Short delivery on off, Dube guides it over third man for a boundary.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Parag guides it towards third man for a run.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Short delivery outside off, Dube cuts it through point for a single.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is smashed! Full delivery on off, Dube lofts it over mid off for a boundary.
Kane Richardson is back on!
Follow the Indian Premier League 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, Rajasthan Royals are 133/5. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2021 today match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals. Everything related to Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals live score. Do check for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.