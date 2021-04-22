Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
We are all set for the action to begin! The umpires make their way out to the middle. Bangalore players are in a huddle with their skipper having final words of motivation for his troops before they take the field. Jos Buttler strides out with Manan Vohra to open the innings for Rajasthan. Massive game for Manan Vohra as he has not grabbed his opportunity so far.
Rajasthan (Playing XI) - Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (WK/C), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal (IN FOR JAYDEV UNADKAT), Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.
Bangalore (Playing XI) - Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (WK), Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Kane Richardson (IN FOR RAJAT PATIDAR), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Rajasthan skipper, Sanju Samson, says that setting target can be a good experience. Tells it can get tight in the end as they saw in the last game and adds they need to play good cricket. Sanju says playing in such a tournament there can be a lot of ups and downs. Adds that one needs to play with their heart. Samson informs there is one change in the side as Shreyas Gopal comes in for Jaydev Unadkat!
Virat Kohli, Bangalore skipper, says they will bowl first. Adds that they would look to chase any total here. Mentions that they have got bowlers who can swing the ball. Further says that the conditions here are opposite of Chennai. Informs that Rajat Patidar misses out and Kane Richardson comes in.
TOSS - We are all set for the spin of coin. Bangalore skipper, Virat Kohli is out in the middle along with Rajasthan captain, Sanju Samson. Kohli has the coin in hand. Up it goes! Sanju calls Tails but it comes down as Heads. BANGALORE OPT TO BOWL!
PITCH REPORT - Simon Doull is the pitch master for the day. He says that it is the same surface that was used in game number 4 and 2. Games where a lot of runs were scored. Tells it is a belter of a pitch. Doull says it is nice and hard and the ball will come through nicely. Tells the pitches on either side of this one were the ones where the ball turned.
Hello and welcome to game number 16 of the league as two sides in the opposite ends of the table go against each other as 2nd placed Bangalore takes on 7th placed Rajasthan. Kohli's Bangalore have been phenomenal so far winning all three of their games. Bangalore will be eager to continue their winning run and go back to the top of the table. Rajasthan, on the other hand, have been inconsistent so far. They come into this game on the back of a thumping loss to Chennai. It will be interesting to see how their young skipper, Sanju Samson leads his side after that loss. The 2008 champions will want to put that loss behind and get their second win of the season. Can Bangalore start their mini Mumbai leg with a win or will Rajasthan's experience on this venue so far help them? An exciting game awaits us. Stay tuned for toss and further updates.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 0.0 overs, Rajasthan Royals are 0/0. The live updates of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals live score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.