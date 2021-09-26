Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A blow on the wrist for Sharma and a big blow for Mumbai as well as he departs. Maxwell gets into the wicket's coulmn. He serves a loopy ball, on off. Sharma whips it across the line. The ball flies in the air and goes towards deep mid-wicket. Devdutt Padikkal is there who takes a sharp catch to his left. Mumbai lose their second wicket. Bangalore are right back in the game.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle. Kishan flicks it towards mid on for a single.
Rohit Sharma looks in lot of pain here. The physio is out to have a look at him. He seems fine which is good news.
9.4 overs (0 Run) OH DEAR! That looks painful. Floated, full and on off. Kishan skips down the track and hits it straight towards Rohit Sharma. The ball was going to hit the skipper on his face, but he manages to get his hand up in time and gets hit hard on the palm. If he gets injured, this will be a huge blow for Mumbai.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Quick, full and on the pads. Sharma stays back and flicks it to square leg for another single.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads. Kishan tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off. Sharma pushes it towards long on for a single.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on middle. Sharma clips it to square leg for a single.
8.5 overs (0 Run) A Mix-up! Flatter and on off. Sharma defends it to point and sends back Kishan strightaway who was looking for a single. Kishan gets back inside the crease in time. Before Chahal could collect and clip the bails.
8.4 overs (1 Run) A single now! Tossed up, around middle. Kishan flicks it uppishly towards wide of long on. The ball meets Kyle Jamieson on the bounce. The batters cross.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on off. Kishan prods and defends it back to the bowler.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SHOT! Kishan gets his first boundary of the chase. Tossed up and on off. Kishan skips down the track and lifts it over the bowler for a boundary at long on.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Short and on off. Kishan stays back and pulls it to mid-wicket.
7.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A boundary after some time for Mumbai. Floated, full and on off. Sharma hangs back and smokes it over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum.
7.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Flatter and around leg. The ball grips and turns away down leg. Wide called.
7.5 overs (2 Runs) Full and on the pads. Sharma clips it to deep square leg for a couple.
7.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, tucked to mid-wicket for a single.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Three dots on the trot! Looped up, on off. Kishan hits it uppishly towards Maxwell, the ball falls short.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, around middle and off. Kishan defends it back to the bowler.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Floated and on off. Sharma flicks it to square leg for a single.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on leg. Sharma flicks it to mid-wicket and gets a single. A good over by Chahal, a wicket and just 2 runs off it.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. Sharma defends it back to the bowler.
Ishan Kishan is the next man in.
6.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Yuzvendra Chahal comes into the attack and in no time he strikes and finds the breakthrough. Floated, full and on off. Quinton de Kock looks to clear the fence on the leg side but does not manage the distance on it. De Kock flicks it uppishly towards deep mid-wicket. Glenn Maxwell comes running in and takes a good forward diving catch. A much-needed breakthrough for Bangalore.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off. De Kock pushes it to cover. Two dots in a row.
6.2 overs (0 Run) A dot now! Loopy ball, around middle. Quinton de Kock looks to play the reverse sweep but misses. The ball hits the gloves and onto his body.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around off. Sharma pushes it towards mid off. They take one.
Strategic Time-Out! Mumbai have made a terrific start to the run chase. Rohit Sharma has looked really good and is in supreme form. Quinton de Kock has also played some lovely shots too. Bangalore need to pick up wickets otherwise this game will run away from them pretty quickly. Yuzvendra Chahal is into the attack.
5.6 overs (0 Run) A slower, full-length ball, on off. Quinton de Kock gudies it towards short third man. A good over by Harshal Patel. Just 5 runs off the over. Mumbai are 56/0 at the end of Powerplay.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Slighty short and on off. Sharma pulls it to deep square leg, but there is a fielder out there. They take one.
5.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A slower bouncer, outside off. Sharma leaves it alone. Wide called by the umpire due to height.
5.4 overs (2 Runs) Good-length ball, outside off. Sharma reaches out to it and pulls it towards long on off the bottom end. The batters pick two runs.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Patel hurls a short ball, around off. Sharma hangs back and guides it towards backward point.
5.2 overs (1 Run) A single now! A slower length ball, on off. Quinton de Kock pushes it to cover for a run.
Harshal Patel is into the attack.
5.1 overs (0 Run) OH CLOSE! Full length and on off. Quinton de Kock stays back and looks to defend it out. The ball comes off the toe end and bounces on the pitch. The ball goes towards the stumps but Quinton de Kock is quick to kick it away from them.
