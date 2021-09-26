Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off. Kohli goes back and defends it out watchfully.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, around off. Maxwell looks to play the reverse sweep. The ball takes the top edge and goes over the keeper's head. The batters cross.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on off. Kohli pushes it to long off for a run now.
9.3 overs (2 Runs) Full and on middle. Kohli flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
9.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Looped up, full and wide outside off. Kohli leaves it alone. Wide called.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads. Maxwell flicks it to mid-wicket for a run.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Darter on the pads. Kohli tucks it to square leg for a run.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. Maxwell swings his blade and the ball goes towards third man off the outer half. It meets the fielder on a bounce at short third man.
Glenn Maxwell walks out to bat!
8.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! What an entertaining over! Rahul Chahar has the last laugh. Bharat's short but fine kncok comes to an end. Floated, full and on off. Bharat stays back and lifts it over extra cover, but he does not get the distance on it this time. Suryakumar Yadav in the deep takes a good low catch in front of him. Finally Mumbai hang onto one, it is of Bharat though.
8.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Srikar Bharat has found his rhythm! Full and on off. Bharat gets low and slog sweeps it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
8.3 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Oh dear! This is the second time Kohli gets a liftline. Short and outside off. Kohli hangs back and cuts it towards backward point. Hardik Pandya dives to his left but spills it. The batters cross.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Kohli is on a roll. Tossed up, full and on off. Kohli skips down the track and lifts it above the bowler's head. The ball races into the fence at long off. The skipper leading from the front.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Floated full and outside off. Bharat stays back and lifts it over cover. They take one.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Quicker ball on off, Kohli defends it back to the bowler.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on off, Bharat punches it to long off for a single.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Full on the pads, Bharat flicks it to short fine leg.
7.3 overs (2 Runs) Shorter ball on the pads, Bharat works it to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball outside off, Bharat looks to cut but it goes off the outside edge to short third man.
7.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Quicker ball outside the tramline. Left alone. Wided.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Kohli dances down the track and then pushes it to long off for a single.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Short and on off. Bharat hangs back and pushes it to cover.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off. Kohli pushes it to long on for a single.
6.4 overs (3 Runs) Short and outside off. Bharat cuts it past point. The batters pick up three runs. Great running!
6.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! This is Bharat at his best. Tossed up, around off. Bharat gets low and slog sweeps it over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on off. Bharat prods and looks to scoop it towards fine leg. The ball takes the outside edge and goes towards short third man.
6.1 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Loopy ball, around off. The ball grips and turns away. Bharat looks to defend it out but misses. The ball zips past the outside edge.
Strategic Time-Out! Bangalore have made a good start after losing Devdutt Padikkal early. Virat Kohli has shown intent and is looking really good at the moment. Srikar Bharat would look to get going now. Mumbai, on the other hand, have bowled well with Bumrah doing a decent job. They would look to take quick wickets and peg Bangalore back. Rahul Chahar is into the attack as well.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Full toss and on off. Bharat skips down the track and swings hard. The ball takes the outer half and goes towards backward point. Rahul Chahar dives to his left to make a good stop. The batters only get a single.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle. Kohli flicks it to the right of mid on.
5.4 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Srikar Bharat does well to get inside the crease. Floated, full and on the pads. Kohli flicks it to square leg. Bharat comes halfway down but was sent back by Kohli. The fielder collects the ball and throws it to Krunal Pandya at the non-striker's end. But before Pandya could clip the bails, Bharat dived inside the crease and marked him safe. The umpire takes it upstairs to confirms. The replays roll in to show Bharat was well inside the crease.
An appeal for run out taken upstairs. Srikar Bharat is the man in question. Bharat is in though. Not out is the signal.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle. Kohli tucks it towards mid on.
5.2 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Loopy ball, outside off. Bharat prods and looks to sweep it away. He misses and gets rapped on the pads. The ball goes towards cover. The batters collect a leg bye.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off. Kohli goes back and works it to long on for a single.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.5 overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore are 84/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2021 today match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. Everything related to Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians live score. Do check for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.