Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Bangalore though were good for majority of their innings! They lost Devdutt Padikkal early but then Kohli and Bharat counter-attacked and got Bangalore to safer shores. Once Bharat fell, Maxwell continued the good work. He played a few audacious shots and along with his skipper added 51 before Kohli fell just after he got to his fifty. AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell then lit up the show and when they were batting 180-plus looked possible but once they fell, there were no boundaries hit and only 9 came from the last two overs.
The last two overs have completely turned the tide in the favor of Mumbai! 180 or a little more than that looked possible before the 18th but Bangalore have fallen well short of it. Yet again they do not manage to finish on a high note.
19.6 overs (1 Run) A very good end to the innings by Mumbai! Yorker on middle, Jamieson drives it to long on for a single. BANGALORE END ON 165 FOR 6.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Full ball outside off, Christian lifts it to deep cover for a single.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Short ball around middle, Christian looks to paddle but the ball is too short and he misses.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Full outside off, Jamieson drives it to long off for a single.
Who will walk out next? Kyle Jamieson it is.
19.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Top-class yorker from Trent Boult and Mumbai are right on top here. Brilliant last two overs from them. Yorker on off and middle, Ahmed looks to flick but misses. It hits the pads and then uproots the off stump.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Excellent from Boult! Very full outside off, Ahmed leaves it alone, thinking it will be a wide but not given.
Trent Boult comes back into the attack to bowl the final over.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Yorker outside off, Christian fails to dig it out. Excellent yorker from Bumrah. Just 6 runs and two big wickets from it.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Full toss outside off, Ahmed slashes it to deep point for a single.
Shahbaz Ahmed walks out now.
18.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! That is why Bumrah is one of the best in the world! He gets rid of Maxwell and now gets rid of AB de Villiers as well. Mumbai right back into this one. Shortish ball, pacy outside off, de Villiers looks to slash at it but it goes off the outside edge towards de Kock who makes no mistake. Can Bangalore still reach 180?
Dan Christian walks out at number 6.
18.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Bumrah has got Maxwell again! This is the 7th time he has got him in the Indian T20 League. End of a very good innings from Maxwell but Bangalore would have loved for him to stay till the end. Low full toss on middle, Maxwell looks to whip it away again. It goes off the bottom half of the bat towards long on where Trent Boult takes the catch.
18.2 overs (0 Run) NOT A WIDE! Very full outside off, Maxwell looks to play the reverse paddle but misses. Maxwell is not too happy as that has not been called a wide.
18.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full outside off, Maxwell looks to drive but misses.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! WHIPPED! Maxwell is playing some kind of a knock here! Full on middle, Maxwell whips it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Low full toss on off, Maxwell drives it to mid off and takes a run. He missed out there but still 17 runs from the over. Good one for Bangalore.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) FIFTY FOR MAXWELL! Very good innings from the Big Show! He has had a good season so far and Bangalore needed this innings from him. Good-length ball on middle, Maxwell works it to mid-wicket for a couple.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slapped! Short ball outside off, Maxwell slaps it past the mid off fielder for a boundary.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Full down the leg side, Maxwell looks to heave it to the leg side but it brushes his pads and it goes to the keeper.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Tremendous batting! Low full toss on middle, Maxwell goes down and then plays the reverse sweep over short third man for a boundary.
17.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! How to bowl to this man? He has hit a reverse sweep to a fast bowler! Good-length ball outside off, Maxwell just reverse paddles it over third man for a biggie.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Short ball outside off, AB de Villiers looks to pull but misses.
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Amazing shot! This is what AB de Villiers can do. Short ball outside off, AB de Villiers readies himself and then swats it over the bowler for a boundary.
16.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full ball outside off, de Villiers lets it go. Wided.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Maxwell drives it to long on for a single.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Slower ball outside off, de Villiers mistimes it to long on for a single.
16.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That has gone! AB de Villiers gets going off the second ball. This is what Bangalore would have wanted! Full ball on middle, de Villiers lifts it over long on for a biggie.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Yorker on middle, AB de Villiers looks to flick but it goes off the inside edge onto the pads.
Jasprit Bumrah comes back into the attack. His figures read 2-0-17-1 so far.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Slower short ball outside off, Maxwell misses his cut shot.
AB de Villiers walks out at number 5.
15.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Kohli falls after scoring a fifty! Big wicket for Mumbai as Kohli would have looked to press on the accelerator! Short ball around middle, Kohli dances down and looks to pull. It takes the top edge and it goes to deep square leg. Anukul Roy, the substitute fielder, takes a good catch running in from deep square leg. Once again, Kohli falls at the wrong time, that happened in the Chennai game and it has happened here too.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball around off, Maxwell uses his feet and then pulls it to long on for a single.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Clever batting from Maxwell! This also brings up the 50-run stand between Kohli and Maxwell. Good-length ball outside off, Maxwell, reverse paddles it to third man for a boundary.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Short ball on off, Kohli pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Full ball outside off, Maxwell drives it to deep cover for a single.
