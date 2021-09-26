Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! c Yuzvendra Chahal b Mohammed Siraj.
Strategic Time-Out! This game is nicely poised! 69 is needed in 36. Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav and Pollard, these are the three batters Mumbai will be relying on. Mainly on the guy from the Windies. Bangalore know, if they get him, they will have the game in their grasp. An excellent last 6 overs await.
13.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, tucked to the leg side for one. 69 needed in 36 balls.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on middle, Pollard works it to the leg side for a single.
Review! Virat Kohli takes it upstairs with one second on the timer for an lbw review. The UltraEdge shows no bat is involved. The Ball Tracker shows the wickets are missing. The original decision of not out stands. Bangalore lose a review this time.
13.4 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Wickets missing! Bangalore lose a review! Flatter ball on the pads, Pollard looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. Bangalore appeal but the umpire says no. Kohli takes the review at the last moment. The UltraEdge shows no bat while the Ball Tracker shows that it will miss the stumps.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Low full toss on middle, Yadav works it down to long on for one.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on middle, Pollard flicks it to deep square leg for one.
Kieron Pollard walks out now.
13.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Maxwell is absolutely happy and rightly so! Krunal Pandya's struggle ends and Bangalore are now on top here. Maxwell sees Pandya dancing down the track and bowls it short. Pandya looks to pull but misses and hits the timber behind.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball around off, Pandya lifts it to long off for a single. 73 needed in 42 balls.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Low full toss outside off, Yadav works it to long on for a single.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Slower ball on off, Pandya looks to flick but is way early into the shot. It goes off the top half of the bat towards long on. A single taken.
12.4 overs (1 Run) An appeal for a caught behind turned down! Short ball around middle, Pandya looks to pull but misses. Bharat appeals but the umpire shows no interest. Wided.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Slower ball outside off, Pandya defends it to point.
12.2 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Full ball on the pads, Yadav looks to flick but it goes off the pads to short fine leg. A leg bye taken. Harshal Patel appeals for LBW but the umpire is not interested.
12.1 overs (2 Runs) Fullish ball outside off, Yadav drives it to deep cover for a couple of runs.
Harshal Patel comes back into the attack. His figures read 1-0-5-0 so far.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Yadav nudges it to long on for a single.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball on middle, Pandya dances down the track and then mistimes his heave to deep mid-wicket for a single.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter outside off, cut to point.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Yadav works it to deep mid-wicket for one.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on off, Pandya drives it to long off for one.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Quicker ball outside off, Pandya looks to cut but misses.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, Krunal whips it to long on for a single.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle, Pandya works it to mid-wicket.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Brilliant from Jamieson! Full outside off, Krunal Pandya drives it to cover. Jamieson dives and makes a very good stop. Saves some runs here.
Krunal Pandya walks out at number 5.
10.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another one bites the dust! Miserable season for Ishan Kishan continues! Loopy ball outside off, Kishan dances down the track and looks to swing it away to the leg side. It takes the top edge and it goes to the point region. Harshal Patel settles himself under it and takes a good catch. All of a sudden, Mumbai in a spot of bother here.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up outside off, Yadav drives it to long off for a single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, Kishan pushes it to point for a single.
