Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Outstanding from Boult! Just the one from the over. Short and on middle, this is pulled towards deep mid-wicket but only for a single.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Yet another dot! This is outstanding stuff! Bringing all his variations in play. A slower short ball outside off. Maxwell leaves it alone thinking it will be a wide. Not called.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Pitches just outside leg. A yorker, Maxwell looks to whip it but misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal but turned down.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Yet another dot! Good from Boult! He is keeping it away from the shorter boundary! Outside off, Maxwell slashes but misses.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Maxwell goes after it but misses.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Kohli! He has rode his luck but take nothing away from his innings. He has been brilliant! He though knows his job is not done. A slower one on off, Kohli looks to flick, it goes off the inner half through mid-wicket for one.
13.6 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! That has pitched well outside leg. That was a review in desperation! Chahar bowls it there as he sees Maxwell go for the reverse sweep. Maxwell looks to play it but misses. It hits him on the pads. An appeal but turned down. It is reviewed. Hawk Eye shows it to be pitching well outside leg. Mumbai lose a review.
Review! Rohit Sharma decides to take it upstairs for LBW. The UltraEdge shows no bat is involved. The Ball Tracker shows that the ball is pitching outside leg. Glenn Maxwell survives and Mumbai lose a review here.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Just short! Outside off, Maxwell slaps it to covers.
13.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Oh, boy! That is massive! That is some hit! On middle. Maxwell plays the reverse sweep, he clears the cover fence with ease. What power, just outstanding.
13.3 overs (1 Run) A little too straight, Kohli clips it through square leg for one.
13.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is pushed back to the bowler.
13.1 overs (1 Run) The leg spinner, it lands on leg, Maxwell works it through square leg for one.
Time-Out! Bangalore lost Bharat who was looking pretty good in the middle. But Maxwell did well to replicate his innings and has managed to support Kohli well in the middle. The run flow had dried up initially, but these two batters have counter-attacked really well. Mumbai, on the other hand, have leaked a few runs in the middle overs and look to be in some trouble. They would look to chip more wickets at regular intervals to make inroads in the game.
12.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end then! On off, this is pushed back to the bowler. Milne has a shy at the stumps but misses. He misses Kohli too by just. Not happy is Milne with that over. A very expensive one.
12.5 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Fuller and on off, this is driven wide of the fielder at long off for a couple.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Too high! Length, it lands outside off and then jags back in. Maxwell misses to get hit high on the pads. It goes towards short third man for one. Leg bye.
12.3 overs (0 Run) A dot! They need a lot more of these! On middle, this is pushed to cover.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just short of the fence! Takes full toll of the Free Hit! On middle, Maxwell heaves it over mid-wicket. Lands just before the ropes for another boundary.
12.2 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! That surely slipped out! Milne tries the slower one but it comes out all wrong, it pitches well outside the pitch. No Ball called. Free-Hit time.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled away! Short and on middle, Maxwell picks the length early and pulls it over the mid-wicket fielder for a boundary.
Adam Milne is back into the attack.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Now follows the biggie with a single as this is eased down to long on.
11.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Outrageous! Bangalore will hope that breaks the shackles! On middle, the reverse sweep is out, Maxwell hits it with brute force and it clears the point fence for a biggie.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Another single as this is eased through covers.
11.3 overs (2 Runs) Two! Shorter and on off, this is pushed through covers for a couple.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Really good from Pandya! He sees Kohli come down the track, slows it up and bowls it shorter. This one stays low. Kohli swings, it goes off the inner half on the leg side. This is a good passage of play for Mumbai.
11.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked on the leg side for one more.
11.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This one is well wide outside off. Left alone. Wided.
10.6 overs (1 Run) He does end the over well, this is short and outside off, Maxwell cuts it through point for one.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Just the one! This is a superb over so far! On middle, it is pushed down to long on for one.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot! On middle, Kohli plays it back to the bowler.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Flatter and on off, blocked.
10.2 overs (1 Run) The googly, Maxwell picks it and drags it towards deep mid-wicket for one.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, blocked.
