Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.4 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Does not find the gap this time! Outside off, de Kock slashes but to the man at point.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) Four! SMACKED! Through the off side this time! Shorter and outside off, this is slapped through covers. No chance for the fielder. Mumbai running away with the game.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Whacked! That is right in the slot! On middle, this is hammered over the bowler's head for a boundary Not the start Dan Christian would have wanted.
Dan Christian is into the attack.
3.6 overs (0 Run) A good yorker outside off to end! Sharma fails to jam it out. A decent over by Siraj. Mumbai though are off to a flier.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! On middle, Sharma lofts it over the bowler's head. Races away. Rohit looks in brilliant touch here.
3.4 overs (0 Run) A yorker outside off, Sharma jams it out to point.
3.3 overs (1 Run) A huge appeal first and then a run out chance goes abegging! Full and on leg, de Kock looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. The ball rolls on the off side. Rohit takes off for one but de Kock is late to do so. Siraj sees that, he gets to the ball after his appeal is turned down. Picks it up, turns and has a shy at the bowler's end but luckily for de Kock he misses. That also pitched outside leg so no review taken.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap this time and de Kock joins the boundary hitting party now! Full and outside off, de Kock reaches out for it, he gets it past cover and into the fence.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Does not find the gap! A slower one, fuller and outside off, it is jammed out to covers.
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Make that three in a row! On middle, Sharma drags it wide of mid on and gets another boundary. A huge over for Mumbai. Just what they wanted after two quiet overs.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That boundary has surely got Sharma going! Two in a row! Outside off, this is played past point for another boundary. He played it really late.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rohit Sharma takes full toll of it! A full toss outside off, it is lofted over the bowler's head for a boundary. Will that get him going?
2.4 overs (3 Runs) NO BALL! The siren goes on! Not what Bangalore needed when things were going nicely. On middle, this is worked over mid-wicket for a couple. Free-Hit for Sharma.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! A slower one outside off, Rohit looks to go over mid-wicket but misses.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Another run! Cramps de Kock for room by bowling it on his body, it is guided to point for one.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That one spoils the over a little! Full and on the pads, de Kock clips it nicely through square leg. The fielder in the deep runs to his left and slides but can't stop it.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Does not find the middle! Shorter in length and on middle, de Kock pulls again but to mid-wicket.
1.4 overs (0 Run) That is brilliant! Saves a boundary! On middle, this is worked right off the middle. The fielder at mid-wicket dives to his right and stops it with one hand.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Full and gets it to swing, it is a little too straight. De Kock looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
1.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, this one jags back in. Rohit looks to defend, this goes off the inside edge on the leg side for one.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Good start! Length and on off, this lands and then moves away. It goes off the outer half to point.
Who will bowl from the other end? Mohammed Siraj it is.
0.6 over (1 Run) A single! Angled into the pads, this is clipped towards deep square leg for one. That was timed well, landed just short. Five from the first over then.
0.5 over (1 Run) A full toss, de Kock is taken by surprise. He pushes it to mid on for one.
0.4 over (0 Run) Once again bowls one which moves away from off, this is guided to point.
0.3 over (2 Runs) De Kock's go-to shot! He drags his from wide outside off, it is like a paddle scoop towards fine leg. Not off the middle so two taken.
0.2 over (0 Run) Too high and it also pitched outside leg! An outswinger, it ends up on middle. De Kock looks to defend but misses to get hit high on the pads.
0.1 over (1 Run) Mumbai and Rohit are underway! On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
