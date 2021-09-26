Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wow, what a shot! Length ball outside off, Bharat rides the bounce and drives it through cover-point for a boundary.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball on off, Kohli defends it to point for a single.
3.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This time makes full connection and reaches 10000th run in T20 cricket. He is the 5th player to do so. Short ball on middle, Kohli swivels and pulls it over deep square leg for a maximum.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! EDGED AND FOUR! Shortish ball around off, Kohli makes room and looks to pull but it goes to the top edge, over the keeper's head for a boundary.
3.1 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Bharat looks to flick but it goes off the inside edge, hits the pads and it goes to the leg side. A single take.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Fullish ball on middle, whipped to mid-wicket.
2.5 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Bharat looks to defend but it takes the inside edge, hits the pads and goes to square leg for a single.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy but Bharat won't mind! Shortish ball around off, Bharat looks to pull but it takes the top edge and it goes to third man for a boundary.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Fullish ball outside off, Bharat drives but finds the cover fielder.
2.2 overs (0 Run) On a length on off, Bharat defends it back to the bowler.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball outside off, Bharat leaves it alone.
1.6 overs (2 Runs) TWO LEG BYES! Good length on middle, Kohli looks to flick but gets hit on the thigh pad. It rolls to the off side. The fielder throws it to the mid on fielder who fails to collect and the batters take two leg byes. There is some confusion out there as Mumbai think the ball was dead but according to the umpire, it was not.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, Bharat looks to defend but it takes the inner half to the leg side. A single taken.
Srikar Bharat is the next man in.
1.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Padikkal goes for a duck and this is brilliant bowling from Bumrah! Excellent captaincy from Rohit Sharma as well. He used Adam Milne in the first two games in the second over but brought on Bumrah and it pays dividends. Good-length ball around off, Padikkal looks to defend but it takes the outside edge and it goes to the left of the keeper. De Kock dives and takes a very good catch. Bangalore pegged back early.
1.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Excellent delivery! Good-length ball outside off, Padikkal looks to defend but it beats the outside edge and it goes to the keeper.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Full ball on middle, Padikkal plays it back to the bowler who parries it to mid-wicket.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball around off, Padikkal looks to defend but it goes off the outside edge to first slip where it falls short.
Who will bowl from the other end? Jasprit Bumrah it is.
0.6 over (0 Run) Good-length ball on off, Kohli makes room and then defends it to point.
0.6 over (1 Run) WIDE! Good-length ball down the leg side, Kohli looks to flick but misses. Wided.
0.5 over (0 Run) On a length on off, Kohli defends it to cover-point. He wants a single but is sent back by Padikkal.
0.4 over (0 Run) Good-length ball outside off, Kohli opens the face of the bat and then guides it to backward point.
0.3 over (0 Run) On a length on off, Kohli pushes it to cover.
0.2 over (6 Runs) DROPPED AND SIX! Will this prove very? Boult bowls an inswinger on middle, Kohli flicks it uppishly to deep square leg. Rahul Chahar comes across, gets two hands to it but ends up tipping it over the fence for a biggie.
0.1 over (0 Run) Boult starts with a good-length ball on off, Kohli defends it to cover.
We are done with the pre-match formalities and we are all set to begin the game! The Mumbai players stride out to the middle, followed by Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal. In the first game of the day, Chennai have beaten Kolkata off the last ball and they move to the top of the table again as they have a better net run rate than Delhi.
Bangalore (Playing XI) - Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (WK), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed (In place of Navdeep Saini), Dan Christian (In place of Wanindu Hasaranga), Kyle Jamieson (In place of Tim David), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Mumbai (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (In place of Saurabh Tiwary), Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.
Virat Kohli, the Bangalore skipper, says that they would have bowled first as it looks like a hard wicket. Adds that they had a team chat today and they have made mistakes in the previous two games. Tells that they need to have belief that they can play expressive cricket and they know what they can do as a side. States that Mumbai are the strongest side in the tournament has seen over the last few years. Says that they are a difficult side to beat and they have had some nice encounters in the last few years. Informs that they have 3 changes as Navdeep Saini is replaced by Shahbaz Ahmed, Dan Christian comes in for Wanindu Hasaranga and Kyle Jamieson comes back in for Tim David.
Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai skipper, says that they will bowl first. Adds that score in front will be ideal for them and they will look to chase the score down. Tells that every game they will play is important and they will not look too far ahead. States that they need to tick the correct boxes. Adds that Hardik is very passionate and he is playing tonight, he is coming back from the injury which is a big boost for the side. Informs that Hardik Pandya replaces Saurabh Tiwary.
Toss - Up goes the coin and it lands in favour of Mumbai. They have elected to bowl.
Mumbai, on the other hand, have had the same issues in the second leg. Their batting has been far too inconsistent and they need to sort out their issues. They have a good record against Bangalore and they would hope that they can play their best game here. Hardik Pandya did not play the first two games and it would be interesting to see if he returns to the XI to bolster their line-up.
Bangalore's batting has to step up! Their middle order has failed to get going this season, with the likes of AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell, not being able to replicate the form they showed in the first leg. They did bring in Tim David in the last game but he too failed to get going. Everyone knows that if these three get going, Bangalore can be a dangerous side and they will hope today is the day, they get back to form. We will have to wait and see.
Hello and welcome to game number 39 of the Indian T20 League. In this game, Mumbai will be locking horns against Bangalore. Both the teams are desperate for the two points. They have been not up to the mark since the restart. Bangalore though still find themselves in the top half of the table, unlike Mumbai who saw themselves slip down to the sixth spot after their defeat against Kolkata. Who will come out on top? Which team will break their winless streak?
... Match Day ...
