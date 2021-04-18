Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
18.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
18.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Dot again! Full and fast yorker, outside off. Russell digs it out to cover.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Yorker outside off. Andre Russell can only dig it out.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Full and fast outside off. All that Andre Russell can do is hit it to sweeper cover.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Full ball, outside off. Russell looks to drive but gets outside edge to third man. Doesn't take the single.
Who will come out to bat? Harbhajan Singh it is. Mohammed Siraj to bowl.
17.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Kyle Jamieson has his revenge! Length ball, outside off. Cummins looks to trash it through the off side but only gets an edge to AB de Villiers. 44 needed from 12.
17.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Ho ho! That was smashed! Slower length ball, on off. Cummins picks it early and smokes it way over long on. Much needed 6 for Kolkata.
Who will come out now? Pat Cummins is the new man. He is no mug with the bat.
17.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Kyle Jamieson is pumped! He sees Shakib Al Hasan move across the line and bowls a full one on the stumps. Shakib Al Hasan fails to get any bat on it and has his furniture shattered. 50 needed in 14.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on the stumps. Drilled down to long on for one.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Slower bouncer, outside off. Andre Russell misses his cut and the umpire deems this as a wide. Kyle Jamieson and Virat Kohli don't think it is a wide.
17.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Dre Russ has arrived and the Kolkata dug-out looks happy! Slower ball, in the slot. Andre Russell picks it early and smokes it over the mid-wicket fence.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Slower length ball, outside off. Shakib Al Hasan drags it to long on for one.
Kyle Jamieson is into the attack now. Can he deliver for his team?
16.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Punched down to sweeper cover for one. 20 from the over. 59 needed in 18.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Cut away to sweeper cover for one.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Chahal is under the pressure and Virat Kohli is not impressed with this ball! Short and wide again, Andre Russell cuts it past sweeper cover and gets a boundary.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! And again! Through the gap! Short and wide outside off, Andre Russell cuts it past point for a boundary. 14 from 3 balls so far.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is gonna be very important over in the game! Loopy ball, on the stumps. Andre Russell sweeps it wide of the diving deep mid-wicket fielder and gets four.
16.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Poor ball and punished! Starts with a short ball, on the stumps. Andre Russell rocks back and nails it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
Yuzvendra Chahal is into the attack.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Yes, he does! Low full toss, on the stumps. Andre Russell hits it to deep mid-wicket one the bounce and takes one. 79 needed in 24.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. Pushed down to long off. Can he finish it well here?
15.4 overs (1 Run) Slower length ball, on a length outside off. Russell gets the inner half down to long on for one.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, on the stumps. Punched down to long on for one.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Slower length ball, on the stumps. Russell miscues it wide of long on for a couple.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on the stumps. Defended back to the bowler.
Match Reports
- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the Indian Premier League 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 19.0 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders, chasing a target of 205, are 162/7. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2021 today match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. Everything related to Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders live score. Do check for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.