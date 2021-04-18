Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Yorker on middle, Tripathi digs it out towards mid on for a single.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Slower delivery on off, Tripathi comes down the track and hits it back towards the bowler.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Tripathi gets a bottom edge on this one. It goes safely towards the keeper.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Length ball on middle, Tripathi lofts it over mid on for a boundary.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on off, Tripathi drives it to mid off.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice improvisation! Length delivery on middle, Tripathi plays a paddle scoop past short fine leg for a boundary. Tripathi is starting to get a move on against the pacers here. Fearless shot.
Just one over for Yuzvendra Chahal. Mohammed Siraj will bowl now. He went for 7 in his first over.
3.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, Tripathi flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Down the leg side, Tripathi looks to pull but gets hit on the pads.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Floated ball on middle, Rana sweeps it through mid-wicket for a single.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on off, Tripathi drives it to covers and goes for a single. The fielder goes for a direct hit at the bowler's end but misses it.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Tripathi sweeps it to short fine leg.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Welcome to the attack says the in-form Tripathi! Nicely played! Tossed up delivery on off, Tripathi lofts it over mid off for a boundary.
Bowling change! Spin from both ends as Washington Sundar will bowl now.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Rana defends it towards the leg side.
2.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, Tripathi pushes it through mid on for a single.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on off, Tripathi punches it to covers.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on leg, Tripathi looks to sweep but misses it and gets hit on the pads.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Tripathi looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
Yuzvendra Chahal is now into the attack.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Rana sweeps it through square leg for a single.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Off the mark in style! Nice shot! Full on middle, Tripathi drives it through covers for a boundary. 20 runs and a wicket from the over!
Rahul Tripathi comes at number 3.
1.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Excellent catch by Christian! Kyle Jamieson is pumped! Full delivery on middle, Gill lofts it uppishly towards mid on where Christian dives to his right and takes a very good catch. Gill was looking good but has perished in an anti-climatic manner.
1.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Gill is on fire! Short delivery outside off, Gill lofts it over point for a maximum.
1.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is hammered! Short delivery on middle, Gill pulls it over mid-wicket for a maximum. Excellent hitting.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Gill pushes it back towards the bowler.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent shot! Short delivery outside off, Gill comes down the track and smashes it through covers for a boundary.
Who will share the new ball? Kyle Jamieson it is.
0.6 over (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Gill short-arm jabs it wide of mid on for one.
0.5 over (0 Run) Full ball, on off. Gill covers his stumps and pushes it to mid on.
0.4 over (0 Run) A touch fuller this time, closer to off stump. Pushed down to mid off for nothing.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! What a way to get off the mark! Short of a length, outside off. Gill thrashes this past covers and gets a boundary.
0.3 over (1 Run) Length ball, down the leg side. Perfect ball for Rana but not for Gill. Wide given.
0.2 over (1 Run) Off the mark! Fuller ball, on the stumps. Tapped away to point for one.
0.1 over (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Rana comes down but misses his cut shot.
