Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, around off. Glenn Maxwell lofts it to long on, on the bounce. A single to end the over.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Srikar Bharat taps it to point and collects a quick run.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Srikar Bharat goes inside-out this time! Tossed up, around off. Srikar Bharat makes room on the off side and lofts it over cover for a boundary.
9.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! This is a huge wicket for Delhi as Axar Patel gets the big fish! Patel hurls a half-tracker, around off. AB mistimes his pull as the ball hurries onto him, it takes the splice of the bat and lobs up in the air towards Shreyas Iyer at deep mid-wicket who gulps it down.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off. AB de Villiers pushes it to cover.
The man on fire, Glenn Maxwell strides out now! Also, it has now been confirmed that Kolkata have made their way into the playoffs as in the other game between Mumbai and Hyderabad, the latter have crossed the run mark of 65, which means that it is the end of the road for Mumbai in this season's competition.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on leg. Srikar Bharat is cramped for room and he blocks it to point for a run.
8.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A good end to the over for Bangalore and AB finally gets hold of this one! Length ball, in the slot, outside off. AB gets low and hits it right back over the bowler's head for a boundary.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, around off. Srikar Bharat tucks it to the leg side for a run.
Strategic Time-Out! After a great start by Delhi where they removed both the Bangalore openers, AB de Villiers and Rajat Patidar have steadied things nicely. Bangalore need 111 more in 66 balls and will be hoping that this duo picks up the pace in the coming overs. Delhi will be looking to remove AB de Villiers firstly and then, build on the same.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Srikar Bharat cuts hard but finds the point fielder.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Full ball, outside off. AB de Villiers gets low and slices it to sweeper cover to collect a run.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, fuller in length, outside off. AB de Villiers drives but finds the cover fielder.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, on a length, around off. AB de Villiers punches it to mid off.
7.6 overs (1 Run) A half-tracker, outside off. AB de Villiers stays back and cuts it to sweeper cover for one.
Change in bowling. Ripal Patel is introduced into the attack!
7.5 overs (1 Run) Floated, down leg. Srikar Bharat miscues his sweep and the ball hits the keeper's pads. The ball rolls away and they take a run.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, darted on the pads. AB de Villiers works it to long on for a single.
7.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WOW! What a clean strike! Tossed up, around off. AB de Villiers shimmies down and sends it way over the long on region for a biggie!
7.2 overs (2 Runs) A tad short, outside off. AB de Villiers pulls it wide of long on to collect a couple.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, on off. AB de Villiers skips down and blocks it.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Rabada bangs it into the deck, outside off. Srikar Bharat looks to cut it but fails to get any bat on it.
Change. Ravichandran Ashwin to roll his arm now.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. AB de Villiers runs it down to third man to collect a single.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Back of a length, on middle. AB de Villiers stays back and whips it towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, around off. Srikar Bharat pushes it uppishly towards mid off and takes a run.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Excellent delivery! Good-length ball, outside off. Srikar Bharat has a poke at it but he misses.
6.1 overs (2 Runs) Good-length ball, outside off. Srikar Bharat taps it to third man for a couple of runs.
5.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Length ball, outside off, shaping away slightly. AB de Villiers looks to drive on the up but the ball zips past his outside edge. Just 2 runs off the over and Bangalore are 29/2 at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. AB de Villiers looks to carve it through the covers but it takes the inner half of the bat to mid-wicket.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Khan bangs it into the deck, outside off. AB de Villiers looks to cut but he misses.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, around off. AB de Villiers defends it to cover.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, around off. Srikar Bharat taps it to cover and takes a quick run. The fielder at cover fails to collect the ball cleanly and so the batters complete the run with ease.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. AB de Villiers runs it down to third man for a run.
