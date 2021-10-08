Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter, on the pads, nudged to the leg side for one. At the halfway mark, Delhi are at 88/0!
9.5 overs (1 Run) Around off, pulled to deep mid-wicket for a run.
9.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! What a shot from Shaw. Great use of the feet too! Tossed up, fuller around off, Prithvi Shaw dances down the track and cracks this one over the long off fence for a biggie.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller, outside off, Shikhar Dhawan makes room and lofts this to the right of the long off fielder. One run.
9.2 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! Tossed up, outside off, Dhawan gets low and sweeps this to the right of fine leg for a brace.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter, around off, Shikhar keeps this one out.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, sliced to third man for a run. 9 off Patel's first over!
8.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Dhawan is hitting them very well. The boundaries are flowing very nicely. Slightly fuller, around off, Shikhar Dhawan moves to the off side slightly and whips this one towards deep square leg. Shahbaz Ahmed tries to scalp this out of the air but it goes over him.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Length around off, Shaw clips this through mid-wicket for one.
8.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, hit to mid-wicket for one.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, around off, Shikhar Dhawan again comes down and swings at this but it was too close to cut it away and so, Dhawan misses.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Harshal Patel starts with a slower back-of-a-length delivery, around middle and leg, Dhawan shimmies down and looks to work this to the leg side but gets hit on the pad.
Harshal Patel comes to bowl.
7.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is such a good shot from Shaw. Delhi are going along nicely here. Floated, fuller, outside off, Prithvi Shaw gets low and tonks this one over covers for a one-bounce boundary.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter, around off, SD swivels and hooks this to deep square leg for one.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Shaw skips down the track to get to the pitch of the delivery and smacks this to long on for a run.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter, on the pads, nudged to square leg for a quick single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller this time, tossed up, around off, Prithvi Shaw gets low and slog-sweeps this one towards the long on region. The man runs to his right in the deep and stops the ball. One run.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Chahal starts with a flatter delivery, on middle, Dhawan taps this towards mid-wicket for one.
Yuzvendra Chahal comes into the attack.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! A very good over by Siraj, just 4 off it! On the pads, on a length, Dhawan misses his nudge and gets hit on the pads. The ball rolls away to the leg side and they take a leg bye.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Siraj goes fuller on this occasion, it is around off, Shaw makes room and then hits this one to third man for one.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery around off, Shaw pushes this one back to Siraj.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Again, sticks with the short length, around off this time, Prithvi Shaw awkwardly fends this one out.
6.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, shortish, nudged to the leg side for one.
6.1 overs (1 Run) A good delivery! Short of a length, around off, angling in, Prithvi Shaw looks to flick but the ball takes the outside edge and goes to third man for one.
Strategic Time-Out! Delhi have got off to a flier and the good thing for them is that they haven't lost any wicket in the Powerplay and started strong! Bangalore would be looking to pick up wickets and get back into this game! Mohammed Siraj (1-0-10-0) comes back into the attack now.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor fielding from Harshal Patel! This should have been stopped. On a fuller length, on middle and leg, this is flicked nicely by Dhawan towards the short fine leg region. Patel runs to his left, dives, but the ball goes underneath him to the ropes. Delhi are 55/0 at the end of the Powerplay!
5.5 overs (1 Run) Leg bye. On the pads, Shaw looks to pull but the ball takes the pad and goes to the leg side. The batters take a leg bye.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 50 up for Delhi! Shaw is playing some very good looking strokes. Pitched up, outside off, Prithvi Shaw drives this one crisply in between extra cover and mid off. Glenn Maxwell gives this a chase but the ball wins the race to the ropes.
5.3 overs (1 Run) George Garton sees Dhawan charging down the track and serves this short and on middle, Dhawan adjusts quickly and pulls this to deep square leg for one.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, on a length, Dhawan pushes this to the cover fielder this time.
5.1 overs (0 Run) On a length, on middle, nudged to the leg side.
