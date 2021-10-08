Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Bangalore started off in dismal fashion as they lost their openers inside the first 3 overs. A golden duck for Devdutt Padikkal and skipper, Virat Kohli failed to get going again. AB de Villiers was sent up the order and he took time to settle in, but with Bharat, he stitched a 49-run stand, but, while looking for a biggie, de Villiers holed out. The responsibility to take Bangalore home fell on the duo of Srikar Bharat and Glenn Maxwell. They took their time and played calmly for a couple of overs, but, they turned the switch soon after. Both of them started taking the bowlers on. Bharat got to his fifty and Maxwell supported him superbly. Life was injected into the run chase again and these both kept the run rate in check. A 100-run alliance was stitched between these two and the game went to the last over. With 5 needed off the last ball, it looked like Bangalore would fall short but Bharat had other plans as he spanked the final delivery past the boundary ropes to help Bangalore win by 7 wickets.
WOW! What a game we have been treated to! A humdinger between the top placed team and the team that was placed 3rd. The game went right down to the wire, right to the last ball of the game, and Bharat kept his nerve and took his team past the line. Sure, it does not matter in the grand scheme of the tournament but with both these teams making the playoffs, it will surely be a psychological boost for Bangalore. Take a bow, Srikar Bharat! What a champion knock!
19.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WOW, JUST WOW! What a finish to this match! Srikar Bharat hits a biggie on the last ball to take his team through! Khan serves a full toss, on middle. Srikar Bharat lofts it high in the night sky and the ball goes just over the long on fielder for a maximum! BANGALORE WIN THE MATCH BY 7 WICKETS!
19.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Khan errs in his line and length. a full toss, way down leg. Wide called! 5 runs needed from the last ball! Who will keep their nerve? Avesh Khan or Srikar Bharat?
19.5 overs (2 Runs) A yorker, around off. Srikar Bharat digs it out to long on and the fielder there fumbles and concedes one extra run. 6 needed off one ball!
19.4 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! A DOT BALL! Full ball, outside off. Srikar Bharat looks to slog but he misses.
19.3 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Leg bye! A yorker, down leg. Glenn Maxwell looks to heave it away but he misses and gets hit low on his pads. Avesh Khan appeals but the umpire says no. Rishabh Pant opts for the review! The Ball Tracker shows that the ball pitched outside leg and Delhi lose their review!
Review time! Rishabh Pant takes the review for this appeal for LBW against Maxwell. Nothing on UltraEdge as per the replays. Ball Tracker shows that the ball would have pitched outside leg. Will be not out.
19.2 overs (2 Runs) Glenn Maxwell brings up his fifty! Good-length ball, outside off. Maxwell drags it to wide of deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
19.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! BANG! Slower ball, on a length, outside off. Glenn Maxwell gets under it and drives it past the diving mid off fielder for a boundary. 11 needed off 5 balls!
18.6 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Full toss, outside off. Srikar Bharat slashes at it but fails to get any bat on it. 15 runs needed off the last over!
18.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball, around off. Glenn Maxwell moves across and looks to pull but fails to middle it and the ball goes towards deep square leg. Bangalore get to 150! A single taken!
18.4 overs (1 Run) Well bowled! Full and wide. Srikar Bharat digs it out to cover. The batters take a run.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, around off. Glenn Maxwell drags it to deep mid-wicket and takes a run.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Back of a length, outside off. Glenn Maxwell looks to slash hard but he misses.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, around off. Srikar Bharat punches it to cover and takes a quick single.
17.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! There is the boundary that Bangalore were looking for! Khan bangs it into the deck, outside off. Maxwell looks to cut but it goes off the top edge and the ball flies over the keeper for a boundary. 19 runs needed from 12 balls.
Anrich Nortje to bowl the penultimate over. 3-0-20-2 are his figures so far.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Srikar Bharat heaves it to mid-wicket for a single.
17.4 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, outside off. Srikar Bharat gets under it and whips it to wide of long on for another couple.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) Full ball, around off. Srikar Bharat drills it past the bowler and collects a couple of runs.
17.2 overs (2 Runs) EDGY! A length ball, around off. Srikar Bharat looks to run it down to third man but it takes the inside edge and the ball goes towards Kagiso Rabada at fine leg. Two taken!
17.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on leg. Maxwell tucks it to fine leg for a run.
16.6 overs (1 Run) A full toss, on off. Glenn Maxwell drills it to long on and takes a single. 31 runs needed from 18 balls.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Clever batting from Bharat! Good-length ball, around off. Srikar Bharat pushes it to cover for a run.
Avesh Khan returns into the attack. He has given only 4 runs off his 2 overs so far.
16.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SMASHED! A slower ball, on a length, just outside off. Srikar Bharat tonks it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum!
16.3 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, outside off. Srikar Bharat looks to go over cover but it goes off the outer half of the bat to wide of third man for a couple.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, on a length, outside off. Glenn Maxwell hits it to mid off and collects a run.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Full ball, on middle and leg. Maxwell whips it towards deep square leg for a boundary.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, around off. Glenn Maxwell miscues his heave towards long on. The batters take a run. 46 runs needed off 24 balls.
Strategic Time-Out! What a game this is turning out to be. It looked like Delhi have choked Bangalore out of this game with their bowling in the middle overs, but the duo of Bharat and Maxwell have cut loose and have had a couple of great last 4-5 overs. Now, they need 46 more in the last 4 overs and would be looking to go hard and win their final group game. Delhi have a fantastic death bowling assortment that includes Nortje, Khan, and Rabada. Let's see where this game goes. Kagiso Rabada (3-0-22-0) is back into the attack.
15.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! WHACKED! Slower ball, shorter in length, outside off. Glenn Maxwell sees the width, stands tall and smokes it over cover for a boundary.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Srikar Bharat cuts it to sweeper cover for one.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Patel spills this one down leg. Srikar Bharat lets it be. Wided!
15.3 overs (1 Run) In the air...safe! Maxwell survives! Length ball, around off. Glenn Maxwell looks to play the reverse-sweep but it goes off the toe end and the ball goes just over Anrich Nortje at point. One taken!
15.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, around off. Srikar Bharat flat-bats it to long on for a run.
15.1 overs (2 Runs) Excellent running! Srikar Bharat brings up his fifty! Length ball, on leg. Bharat tucks it to wide of long on for a couple of runs.
Match Reports
- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore, chasing a target of 165, are 166/3. The live updates of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals live score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.