Delhi's opening batters set the tone upfront and gave their side a very good start. Both Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw were looking comfortable in the middle and Delhi were 88/0 at the halfway mark. Once the openers got out, Delhi lost the momentum of the innings and they lost wickets in cluster. Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer failed to capitalize on the start that they got and they fell cheaply. Shimron Hetmyer was promoted to bat at number 5 and he did not disappoint. He hit a few lusty blows at the fag end of the innings and it was just the kind of cameo that Delhi were hoping for, from the hard-hitting West Indian, who helped his team to get to 164.
This has been a very good comeback from Bangalore after having leaked a few runs at the start of the innings. Delhi have done well with the bat but they would feel they are some runs short, especially after getting off to a good start.
19.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A wicket on the last ball of the innings! Siraj gets his second and he bowls a brilliant last over! He bowls a full toss, around off, Shimron Hetmyer looks to power this one over the deep mid-wicket fence but he does not have enough juice on this shot. The skipper, Virat Kohli runs to his right in the deep and takes a great catch. DELHI END ON 164/5!
19.5 overs (0 Run) Siraj runs in and serves a short ball, around off, Shimron Hetmyer goes back and looks to pull but misses his shot.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller, around off, hit hard to the left of the long off fielder for a run.
19.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a cracking shot. Perfect whip. A low full toss, on middle, Ripal Patel stands his ground, moves his front leg away, and clips this one through mid-wicket for a boundary.
19.2 overs (1 Run) That was struck hard! Fuller, around off, Shimron Hetmyer slaps this one back towards Siraj, who does well to get out of the way. The batters take one.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Top start by Siraj! The perfect yorker, at the base of off and middle, Shimron Hetmyer only manages to dig this one out back to Siraj.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Two dots to end the over! Fuller, slower, outside off, RP again looks for the big shot but misses.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Fantastic slower ball! It is bowled on off and middle, angling in, Ripal Patel swings his blade across the line but misses due to the slowness and the ball goes over the middle pole to Srikar Bharat.
18.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Another one. Slipped down the leg side, Ripal leaves it untouched. Wided.
18.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Slower this time, way outside off, Ripal flashes but misses. Wide signalled.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Full toss this time, outside off, hit down towards long off for one.
18.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Powerful hit from the West Indian! 150 up for Delhi! In the slot, around off, Shimron Hetmyer steps across and just thumps this one over long on.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, around off, chipped towards long on for a run.
18.1 overs (0 Run) One Patel gets the better of the other here! A laser-guided yorker on off, Ripal looks to dig it out but gets an inside edge, onto the pad.
17.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not the best delivery from Siraj. He hurls across a full toss, around off, Hetmyer makes room and slaps this one past point. Shahbaz Ahmed runs to his right in the deep, slides, but fumbles and lets the ball touch the ropes. They are checking if this is a waist high full toss but the umpire has a look and it is only gestured as a boundary. 7 runs and a wicket off this over!
17.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off, guided to short third man for one by Patel. He gets off the mark!
Ripal Patel walks out to bat.
17.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Easily done by Dan Christian in the deep and Iyer holes out this time! A wicket at the right time for Bangalore. Siraj runs in and hurls a full toss, he was probably looking for another yorker. It is on middle, Shreyas Iyer heaves this one towards long on, but does not time this one well. Dan Christian does not move an inch and gulps this one down.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Another great delivery from Miyaan Magic! Hurls across a yorker, way outside off, Iyer fails to dig this one out.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Leg bye. Well bowled by Siraj! He serves a fuller ball, on the pads, SH misses his flick. The ball richochets off the pads to the off side. The batters sneak in a leg bye.
17.1 overs (1 Run) A full toss, outside off, Shreyas Iyer slaps this to sweeper cover for one.
Mohammed Siraj (2-0-13-0) comes back into the attack.
16.6 overs (2 Runs) Devdutt Padikkal saves a couple of runs for his team! Fuller, pacy this time, outside off, Shimron Hetmyer moves across and punches this one through covers. Padikkal runs to his left in the deep, slides and stops the ball. Two taken. 8 off the over.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Slower, length, way outside off, Shimron Hetmyer swings his blade at this but fails to connect.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Shreyas Iyer hits this one hard down towards long on for a run.
16.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Down the leg side, Iyer misses his flick.
16.3 overs (2 Runs) Slower in pace, on a length on the pads, clipped through square leg for an easy couple.
16.2 overs (1 Run) In the air...safe! A full toss, outside off, Shimron Hetmyer shuffles and hits this via the toe end of this blade down the ground. The fielder at long off collects this one on the bounce. One taken.
16.1 overs (1 Run) A full toss, on middle, flicked to deep mid-wicket for one.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Around off, smashed to the left of long on for a run. 6 from this over!
15.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off on a length, Shreyas taps this one to Chahal at short third man. Iyer wants a run, but is rightly sent back.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Two is the call from Shimron but they only get one! On middle, worked through mid-wicket for one.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, around off, Iyer knocks this to the square leg region and runs hard for the first. He wants the second too but it is not available on this occasion.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) Another off pace delivery, around off, Iyer drives this one through covers and comes back for the second run.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Slower, fuller, around off, eased to the mid off region.
