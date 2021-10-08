Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That brings up the 50-run stand between these two as well! Maxwell has decided to turn it on! Around off, on a length, Glenn Maxwell camps back and spanks this one through mid-wicket. The ball speeds away to the ropes. 12 off the over. 57 needed in the last 30 balls!
14.5 overs (1 Run) Direct hit would have had him! Slower ball, on middle and off, Bharat knocks this to mid-wicket and takes off for a run. The man has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. Had he hit, Srikar Bharat would be running back to the shed.
14.4 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, on a length, Srikar Bharat guides this one through backward point. The man at third man runs to his right and stops the ball. The batters collect two.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Around off, Glenn Maxwell pulls this to the left of mid-wicket for one.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Short this time, on middle, Glenn Maxwell makes room and looks to cut it away but misses.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) MISFIELD AND FOUR! The work out on the field in the last over has been very poor. A short ball, on middle and leg, Glenn Maxwell gets inside the line and powers this towards the fine leg region. Prithvi Shaw runs to his right, but lets the ball past him to the ropes.
Anrich Nortje (2-0-8-2) comes back into the attack.
13.6 overs (1 Run) DROPPED BY ASHWIN NOW! Glenn Maxwell is handed two lives. Can this come back and harm Delhi? This is bowled slightly fuller, around off, Glenn Maxwell swings across the line and only manages an outside edge. The ball goes ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin at short third man, who dives forward but drops a dolly. 11 off this one. 69 needed in 36 balls!
13.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, punched to covers.
13.4 overs (0 Run) On middle and off, Glenn looks to reverse-sweep but gets an inside edge on his pad.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another one! Maxwell is turning it on now! Fuller, around off, Glenn Maxwell gets low, reverse-hits this one through covers and the ball speeds away to the ropes.
13.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely! On middle and leg, fuller, Glenn Maxwell reverse-sweeps this one over short third man and he gets a boundary.
13.1 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED BY IYER! Oh my goodness. Should have been taken. It went high in the air but it should have been pouched. Shorter, around off, Glenn Maxwell slams this one to the deep mid-wicket region but does not time it all that well. Shreyas Iyer runs forward, keeps his eyes on the ball, takes it too, but the ball pops out. Two taken.
12.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cleverly done by Bharat. He just used the pace of KG! Slightly shorter, outside off, Srikar Bharat waits for it, opens up the face of his blade, and guides this one to the third man fence for a boundary. 10 off this one. 80 more needed in 42 balls!
12.5 overs (2 Runs) In the air...safe! A tough chance and Ripal Patel is not able to snare this. Around off, on a fullish length, Srikar Bharat makes some room and slams this one over the cover region. Patel backtracks, but the ball lands ahead of him. Two taken.
12.4 overs (1 Run) A pacy full ball, on middle and leg, Maxwell knocks this towards mid off for one.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Slower one, on a length outside off, Srikar Bharat guides this one to third man for a run.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Full on off, eased through covers for one.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Short this time, this one lands and spits up off the surface. Srikar Bharat looks to defend but the ball takes the gloves and goes to the off side. The batters sneak one.
Kagiso Rabada (2-0-12-0) comes back to bowl.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter, on middle and leg, pulled to deep square leg for one. 9 off this one and Bangalore need 90 more from 48 balls.
11.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a top shot from Bharat! Axar Patel tosses this one up, lands it fuller around middle, Srikar Bharat skips down and hammers this one over the bowler's head for a biggie.
11.4 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, this is hit through the line towards mid-wicket for one.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Right in the blockhole from Patel and Maxwell only manages to dig this one out.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller, outside off, Glenn Maxwell gets low and looks to play the reverse-hit shot but fails to connect.
11.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, hit towards Shreyas Iyer at deep mid-wicket for a run.
10.6 overs (1 Run) 5 off this over! On middle, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a run.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Around off, on a length, Glenn Maxwell slams this one hard towards the long on region but it lands short of the fielder there. One taken.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller, around off, punched down the ground towards long off for one.
10.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, SB gets low and heaves this, but only manages to find the man at short fine leg.
10.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle and leg, knocked through square leg for one.
10.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Short, way outside off, left alone.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, shorter, Maxwell looks to cut but misses.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore, chasing a target of 165, are 111/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2021 today match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. Everything related to Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals live score. Do check for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.