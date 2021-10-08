Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
12.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
Shimron Hetmyer is the new man in!
12.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! This is a huge wicket in the context of the game as the dangerous Rishabh Pant departs! Good-length ball, angling away from off. Pant looks to cut but gets cramped for room and it goes off the outside edge to the keeper, Srikar Bharat who pouches it.
12.3 overs (2 Runs) Good-length ball, on middle. Rishabh Pant swivels and whips it to deep square leg. Harshal Patel runs across to his right and he puts in a dive and saves two runs for his side.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Slower ball, on a length, outside off. Pant skips down to slog but he misses.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the pads. Shreyas Iyer clips it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Change. Dan Christian is into the attack!
11.6 overs (2 Runs) Flatter ball, outside off. Rishabh Pant stays back and cuts it past the cover fielder for a couple. Dan Christian runs across to his right and keeps it down to two.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Iyer is off the mark! Chahal tosses it up, on off. Iyer hits it staright and the ball hits the stumps at the non-striker's end. The ball deflects towards long on and the batters take a run.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Floated, around off. Shreyas Iyer hits it back to the bowler.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, around off. Rishabh Pant cuts it to deep cover for a run.
Shreyas Iyer walks out.
11.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Yuzvendra Chahal has the last laugh as he gets his man! He tosses it up nicely, around off. Shaw reaches out and looks to go over extra cover. The ball goes off the outer half of the bat and it loops up in the air towards George Garton at sweeper cover, who takes a juggling catch. The umpires want to confirm if this is a clean catch and refer this upstairs but the replays confirm the legality of this catch. Both the openers of Delhi go back quickly!
Is this a clean catch? George Garton signals that he has taken this cleanly. One replay is enough to see that he took this cleanly. Shaw will have to walk back.
11.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Shaw breaks the shackles! Tossed up, on off, in the slot. Shaw gets down on his knee and slog-sweeps it way over deep mid-wicket for a maximum!
10.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, down leg. Shaw hangs back and tickles it to fine leg for a single.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length outside off. Rishabh Pant punches it to sweeper cover to collect a run.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Another slower ball, around off. Pant pushes it to cover.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a way to get off the mark! Slower ball, on a length, outside off. Rishabh Pant drives it past the mid off fielder for a boundary.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the pads. Shaw works it behind square on the leg side for a single.
10.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! It is that man again, Harshal Patel who strikes for Bangalore when his team needs a breakthrough! He gets his 30th wicket of this season too. Delhi lose their first wicket! Patel serves a slower ball, on a length, around off. Dhawan skips down and looks to go over mid off but it goes off the toe end of the bat and it skies towards Dan Christian at mid off. He settles under it and takes a good catch
The skipper, Rishabh Pant walks out into the middle!
