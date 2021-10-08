Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! On a length, wider outside off, Srikar Bharat looks to push this but misses. A good start by Rabada too, just 4 off it.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Around off on a length, AB de Villiers knocks this through mid-wicket for one.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Yorker on middle, AB digs this one out to mid on.
4.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, flicked through square leg for one.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Around off and middle, AB nudges this to the leg side. The batters scamper through for the single. The fielder has a shy at the striker's end but it is missed. Bharat would have been in though.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Rabada starts off with a back-of-a-length delivery, just outside off, gently dabbed to third man for one.
Kagiso Rabada comes into the attack now.
3.6 overs (1 Run) 12 off Axar's first over! On off, eased down to long off for one.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bharat finds the gap now! A clever shot. Tossed up, on middle, Srikar Bharat gets low and sweeps this one in between square leg and short fine leg and the ball speeds away to the ropes.
3.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! The first of this run chase. Bharat is looking to attack Patel! Fuller, floated, around off, Srikar Bharat skips down and tonks this one over the long off fence for a biggie.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller, around off, de Villiers pushes this through mid off for a single.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter this time, around off, it lands and spins away, AB waits for it and then dabs it to the off side.
Axar Patel comes to bowl.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller, around off, AB pushes it back to Patel.
2.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, whipped to deep square leg for a run.
2.5 overs (1 Run) A good short ball, on middle, SB mistimes his pull behind square on the leg side, but, luckily for him, it lands short of the man. One run.
2.4 overs (1 Run) AB de Villiers gets off the mark! Length ball, on off. AB pushes it to cover and scampers through for a single. Shreyas Iyer at covers collects the ball but misses his shy at the bowler's end.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Srikar Bharat finally gets off the mark on his sixth delivery! Yorker, around off, Bharat jams this one out to mid on for a quick single.
2.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Fuller, down the leg side, the flick is missed.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery, around off, pushed to point.
AB de Villiers walks out to bat.
2.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Nortje strikes yet again and Kohli's hot and cold tournament continues on! He looked to force the issue but that proves to be his undoing. Both the Bangalore openers have walked off for tame scores. A pacy delivery from the Protea, at 146 clicks, around off, on a length, Virat Kohli looks to whip this to the leg side but the ball catches the leading edge. It goes high in the air behind the mid-wicket region. Kagiso Rabada calls for it and he has a safe pair of hands to send the captain of Bangalore back.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Very well bowled! Just 2 off Khan's first over! A short ball, around off, Srikar Bharat moves back and looks to ramp but misses.
1.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Short, wide, outside off, Srikar Bharat looks to slash it away but misses. Wide signalled.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Length around off, Bharat drives this, but straight to the mid off fielder.
1.4 overs (0 Run) On off, SB pushes it back to Avesh.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, on off, Bharat pushes this to covers.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Around off, on a length, Virat Kohli looks to drive but the ball takes the outer half and flies to third man for a run.
1.1 overs (0 Run) A loud shout for LBW but it is turned down! On a length, around middle and leg, Virat Kohli looks to flick this to the leg side but he misses and gets hit on the knee roll. A very loud appeal by Khan and the Delhi players for LBW but the umpire is unmoved. Khan has a word with Pant, but the skipper does not take the review. Looked to be sliding down leg.
Avesh Khan will bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (1 Run) Leg bye. On the pads, VK looks to tuck but misses and the ball takes the pad and goes to the leg side. One leg bye is taken. A great start by Nortje, 4 and a wicket off it!
Srikar Bharat walks out to bat.
0.5 over (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A golden duck for Devdutt Padikkal! Not how he would have envisioned playing in this game. This was catching practice for Ashwin in the deep and the first wicket falls in the very first over for Bangalore. Anrich Nortje hurls across a short ball, around off, Devdutt Padikkal sways away and plays the ramp shot towards third man pretty late. It is not too well timed and Ravichandran Ashwin does not move an inch to pouch this.
0.4 over (1 Run) Outside off, Kohli taps this towards point for one.
0.3 over (0 Run) Short of a length, around off, Virat looks to defend this but misses and gets hit high on the pad.
0.2 over (0 Run) Good-length, around off, Kohli pushes this to covers.
0.1 over (2 Runs) Bangalore and Virat Kohli are off the mark! Good running to kick things off from these two. Back of a length, around off, Virat Kohli goes back and guides this to third man. The batters run well and hard to come back for the second run.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.1 overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore, chasing a target of 165, are 28/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2021 today match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. Everything related to Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals live score. Do check for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.