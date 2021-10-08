Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
The captain of Delhi, Rishabh Pant says that the wicket looks slightly dry and so, they are okay with batting. Says that they are looking to take one game at a time and just want to improve. Tells that they are going fine and do not have any such concerns. Informs that they are unchanged.
Virat Kohli, the skipper of Bangalore, says they will bowl first. Adds that the pitch looks dry and the pitch settles down in the latter half of the innings. Tells that adjusting to these surfaces has been key and they have been professional in doing so. States that Daniel Christian needed some time in the middle so he was sent to bat at number 3. Goes on to say that sometimes things go your way but sometimes they don't. Signs off by saying that they are unchanged going into this game.
Delhi (Unchanged Playing XI) - Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Ripal Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.
Bangalore (Unchanged Playing XI) - Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (WK), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Dan Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, George Garton, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj.
It's TOSS time! Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant have made their way out for the same. Kohli flips it and Pant calls tails, it lands heads though. BANGALORE WILL BOWL FIRST!
PITCH REPORT - Anjum Chopra and Matthew Hayden are down for the pitch report. The latter says that it is a dry surface and there are a lot of cracks as well on the pitch. Adds that the surface looks really hard. Tells that it will be an even contest between bat and ball. Signs off by saying that it looks like a much better pitch for batting.
Delhi are sitting at the top of the points table and by winning games consistently they have ensured that they will end the league stage by topping the points chart, irrespective of the outcome of this game. They are a well-balanced unit, having some world-class bowlers in their rank and they certainly are a team to beat in this edition. The only area of concern for them has been their top-order batting as the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw haven't been up to the mark yet. Heading into the playoffs, they would be eager to polish areas like these and this game will surely give them an opportunity to do so. Will Bangalore be able to stop Delhi's juggernaut? We shall find that soon. Stay tuned for toss and further updates.
Bangalore had a very good chance of making it to the top 2 but it was Hyderabad who spoiled their party in the previous game and their chances of dethroning Chennai from the 2nd spot look very slim now. They would surely take some positives from that game but there are still some areas where they would look to improve on. Apart from Glenn Maxwell, their batting has been a touch inconsistent and that has and that also hampered their scoring rate. Their bowlers have delivered for them more often than not and it is upto their batters now to step up, especially against a very strong bowling unit of Delhi.
Hello folks! Welcome to the last league game of the Indian T20 League where Delhi will lock horns with Bangalore. The top 4 spots in the points table seem to be well and truly booked and it will be nothing short of a miracle if we see any changes in the top 4 of that table at the conclusion of this encounter. We are just a week away from the all-important final and things are heating up in UAE.
....Match Day....
