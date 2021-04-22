In Match 16 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 22. RCB, captained by Virat Kohli have been in fine form this year with three wins in as many matches while Sanju Samson-led RR have struggled with only one win in three matches. RCB are high on confidence having defeated the likes of defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI), SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their previous matches. RR, on the other side will be looking to repeat their good performance against Delhi Capitals (DC), their only win in this season. (LIVE SCORECARD)

