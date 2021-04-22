Story ProgressBack to home
RCB vs RR IPL 2021 Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore Win Toss, Opt To Bowl vs Rajasthan Royals
In Match 16 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 22. RCB, captained by Virat Kohli have been in fine form this year with three wins in as many matches while Sanju Samson-led RR have struggled with only one win in three matches. RCB are high on confidence having defeated the likes of defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI), SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their previous matches. RR, on the other side will be looking to repeat their good performance against Delhi Capitals (DC), their only win in this season. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Match 16, Indian Premier League, 2021, Apr 22, 2021
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to field
- 19:07 (IST)Changes!RCB has brought in Kane Richardson in place of Rajat Patidar.RR bring in Shreyas Gopal in place of Jaydev Unadkat
- 19:03 (IST)RCB Win Toss, Opt To Bowl!RCB Virat Kohli captain has won the toss and elected to bowl first against RR.
- 19:01 (IST)All Set For The Toss!The two captains, Virat Kohli and Sanju Samson are in the middle for the toss.
- 18:52 (IST)Geetings Exchanged!Both teams exchanging greetings ahead of the match.
- 18:50 (IST)RR On Their Way!Masked up RR players on their way to the Wankhede Stadium.
- 18:47 (IST)Pitch Report!The Pitch Report according to Simon Doull is good news for cricket fans. A 185-190 pitch with not much dew due to a little breeze.With time, the dry pitch can offer turn as well.
- 18:35 (IST)ABD-Show!AB de Villiers is just 26 runs away from reaching 5000 runs in IPL cricket.What a story it has been for 'Mr. 360'!
- 18:26 (IST)Yuzi Stat!Yuzvendra Chahal has the best strike-rate for a spinner against RR in IPL- 12.9Incredible!
- 18:24 (IST)Venue Stat!Teams batting 1st at the Wankhede this season have won three times.Teams chasing at the Wankhede this season have won four games.
- 18:05 (IST)Good Evening and Welcome Everyone!Good evening and welcome everyone to Match 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), set to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai tonight.RCB have 3 wins in 3 games while RR have won only one match as of yet. Both teams will aim nothing less than a win tonight.
