Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, this is punched back to the bowler.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Good length and outside off, Jos works this one through cover-point again for a single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Comes down the track and slams this through cover-point for a single.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, slammed to the point fielder for a quick single.
9.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Slower short ball outside off, left alone. Wided.
9.2 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Pandey is one of the best fielders in the side, but this is a poor drop, by his standards. A length ball, outside off, Samson slaps this one to the long off reigon. Does not get the required distance on this one and Pandey runs to his right and drops the catch. One.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Length outside off, Jos slaps this one through cover-point for a single.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Drags this one short and is bowled on off, JB goes back and punches this one through covers for a single.
8.5 overs (2 Runs) Darted on middle, shortish, flicked through the leg side for a brace.
8.4 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, Buttler looks to reverse sweep this one but misses and is hit on the boot.
8.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, Jos looks to reverse sweeps this one but the ball takes the top edge and lands short of the short third man fielder.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Some confusion but no harm done. This is bowled around off, slightly flatter, Buttler goes back and pushes this one to point. Jos runs ahead, but there was no run there. Samson is on his bike too but he heads back as a throw is made at the non-striker's end but Samson gets back in.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted around off, this is stroked through covers for a single.
Strategic Time Out! This has been a fine start from Rajasthan. They lost Jaiswal early but Buttler and Samson are looking in flow right now. The duo has already added 50 between them and if they can stay for a few more overs, we will witness more fireworks. Hyderabad need someone to support Rashid with the ball. Let's see if any of the other bowlers can or Rashid himself will have to do something on his own. Interesting phase coming up. Rashid Khan is back for his 3rd.
7.6 overs (0 Run) This is bowled around off, Buttler guides this to the man at short third man.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Punched off the back foot through covers for a single.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pierces the gap with perfection. Sanju is displaying some lovely timing. This is a good length ball, outside off and there is some width. Samson frees his arms and slashes this one in between the fielder at backward point and short third man. A boundary.
7.3 overs (2 Runs) Slightly behind the good length, around off, Samson nudges this one just outside the inner circle, near mid-wicket and comes back for the second run.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, Samson looks to flick this one to the leg side but the ball takes the outer half of the blade and goes towards covers.
7.1 overs (0 Run) A back of a length delivery around off, Samson pushes it to the right of the bowler and Ahmed does well to chase and stop the ball and the single. Good intensity!
Change in bowling! Khaleel is back on. Went for 12 in his first over.
6.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over! A slower length ball on off, flicked through square leg for one. A big over for the Men in Pink. 18 runs off this one.
6.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot! Samson has started off in fine fashion here. Just stood tall and cracked this one. A good length ball, around off, Sanju Samson lofts this one with aplomb over the long off region.
6.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE. This is fuller but outside the tramline on the off side. Another wide.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Length outside off again, slammed away to deep covers for one.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Only finds the fielder! Outside off, this is punched to covers.
6.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Slower ball down leg. Wided.
6.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WHAM! This is a length ball, around off, slightly shortish too and Jos Buttler goes back and sends the ball sailing over the deep mid-wicket fence.
6.1 overs (2 Runs) A length ball around off, Buttler guides this one through point and collects a couple, by the time the fielder can clean up.
Will Rashid bowl another one? No. Here's Vijay Shankar.
5.6 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! A length ball, around off, closer to Sanju as he looks to push this one through the off side. Misses. Rajasthan are at 42/1 at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, guided to the short third man fielder for a single.
5.4 overs (1 Run) This is worked wide of mid-wicket for a single.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beats the man and finds the gap. Buttler gets his second boundary of the over. A good length ball on middle, Jos Buttler goes back and just times this one through mid-wicket. Beats the man there and the fielder in the deep to his left.
5.2 overs (0 Run) A slowish length ball outside off, JB only swings his blade at this but he misses.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A freebie as this is too straight in line. This is on middle and leg, Jos Buttler just tickles this one towards the fine leg region for a boundary.
