Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.1 overs (0 Run) No run.
Chetan Sakariya to bowl the last over of the game.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Good length and around off, tapped to point for one. Morris finishes with 3 for 29.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Full and wide outside off, Kumar just guides it through short third man for a boundary.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, drilled down to long off. Just a run.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball around off, Kumar mistimes it to long on off the inner half. A single taken.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Very full and around the pads, pushed to long on for one.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Yorker on middle, it is worked on the leg side for one.
Who will bowl the penultimate over? Chris Morris will bowl out.
17.6 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Full and wide, Sandeep looks to keep it out but he ends up getting a thick outside edge. The ball goes between the keeper and short third man for a boundary. Rahman finishes with 4-0-20-3. Excellent figures.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Length ball outside off, Sandeep looks to slog it on the leg side but fails to connect.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and around off, this one is pushed down to long off for one.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Excellent yorker around off, pushed on the off side for one.
Sandeep Sharma joins Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the middle.
17.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another one bites the dust Rashid departs for 2-ball duck. Can't really blame him though. A slower, fuller ball around off, Rashid clears his front leg and tried to go big. But he cannot clear the fielder at long off. Morris takes a simple catch. This is getting over a bit too early here.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off once again, Rashid connects this time but fnds the cover fielder.
17.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slipped wide outside off, Rashid looks to reaches out and drives but misses. Wided.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is in now. Also Mustafizur to bowl out.
16.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! You miss, I hit stuff from Morris. Jadhav wasn't connecting anything so Morris bowls one on a lenth and around off and middle. Jadhav swings hard but fails to connect and the stumps are rattled behind. Second wicket in the over for Morris. Just 2 runs and 2 wickets. superb stuff.
16.5 overs (0 Run) A bouncer now! Jadhav is too late to connect the pull. Just 2 from the over so far.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Low full toss outside off, driven straight to mid off.
Rashid Khan is in now.
16.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Excellent catch. Anuj Rawat is the fielder again. Third catch for Rawat. Morris bowls this very full and wide outside off, Samad looks to go big over long off but he mishits it. The ball goes high in the air and away from mid off. Rawat runs back and takes a fine diving catch.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Another wide yorker. Samad lets it be, thinking that it will be called wide. Not called.
16.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Morris tries to bowl it away from the hitting arc but he ends up bowling it outside the tramline. Wided.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball around middle, Jadhav pulls it to the left of deep mid-wicket. Parag does well to move that side for a single.
Chris Morris is back on. 2-0-18-1 from him so far.
Second Strategic Time Out! The equation is getting tough for Hyderabad here. They need someone to hit a few lusty blows but another wicket here will force them completely on the back foot. Samad is out in the middle and if he can hit a few biggies in the next couple of overs, things can get spiced up a bit. Otherwise, Rajasthan are going to seal the deal.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Around off, this is pushed to point for a single.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Full on off, this is whipped away through mid-wicket for a single.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller and wider outside off, Abdul Samad looks to drive but he misses.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Another full toss around off, it is slammed back to the bowler.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) A full toss around off, it is lofted over covers for a couple.
15.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE. A fuller ball way outside off, Samad leaves. Wided.
15.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SLAP! Samad can hit it long and he shows it here again. A slower short ball around off, Abdul Samad goes back and pulls this one hard over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
