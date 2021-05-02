Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
16.4 overs (2 Runs) 2 Wides!
16.3 overs (4 Runs) Four!
16.2 overs (1 Run) In the air... safe! Three fielders try to catch it but none can. Shankar bowls a short ball, it is the slower one. Sanju waits and waits and then at the last moment looks to hit over the keeper. However, he fails to time it well. The ball goes behind the keeper. He tries to get there.
16.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Shankar tries to stay away from the firing line but slips this one way outside off. Wided.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Full and wide outside off, Samson reaches out and looks to drive but gets an under edge. The ball goes to the keeper. A dot.
Change. Vijay Shankar to bowl now. Gave 18 off his solitary over.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end! Another big over. 13 off this one. Full and around off, hit hard down to long on for one by Samson.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off, Jos reaches out and hits it to deep cover for one.
15.4 overs (2 Runs) Excellent running! Buttler is on 90 now. Full and around off, he drills it to the right side of Rashid who is at long on. Two taken.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! More runs! Streaky boundary this time. A length ball, just around off, Buttler looks to hammer it on the leg side but ends up getting a thick outside edge that goes over short third man. The fielder chases but he cannot stop.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, it is drilled to long on for a single.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Samson joins the act now! Runs flowing here for Rajasthan as they get to 150. Shortish and wide outside off, Samson slives it over point and finds the fence.
