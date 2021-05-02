Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) A back of a length ball on leg, KJ looks to work this one to the leg side but he misses and gets hit on the body. 92 more needed in 5 overs.
14.5 overs (1 Run) This is bowled on a length on off, Samad pushes this through point for a single.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Comes down the track and bunts this to wide long on for a single.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Slower length ball around off, Jadhav look to work this one to the off side but the ball takes the outside edge, and goes on the bounce to the short third man fielder.
Who is in next? It is Abdul Samad.
14.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! The Fizz strikes and wickets continue to tumble for Hyderabad. Nabi played a couple of good strokes but he ends up giving his wicket away. A slower delivery around off, it is on a good length. Mohammad Nabi looks to slam this one away but only manages to slice this one high in the air towards the cover region, where Anuj Rawat takes his second catch of the evening.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Length on the body, this is flicked to the short fine leg fielder for a single.
Kartik is done with his 4 overs. Mustafizur Rahman is back on. 2-0-10-1 from him so far.
13.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! HUGE! That is out of here. Rahul Tewatia drags this one short and bowls it around off, Mohammad Nabi goes back and cracks this one all the way over deep mid-wicket. A biggie to end the over. 95 more needed in 36 balls.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Around middle, worked through mid-wicket for a single.
13.4 overs (2 Runs) On middle, pushed to square leg for one.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Length and around off, pulled to the leg side for one.
13.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Tossed up and around off, Nabi dances down the track and slams it over the bowler's head for a biggie.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Flat and around middle, it is punched down to long off for one.
12.6 overs (4 Runs) MISFIELD AND FOUR! Poor from Parag. A full ball around middle, Nabi flicks it straight to deep square leg. Parag there, runs to his right and is a bit slow in getting down. He allows the ball to go through to the fence.
Who is in next? Mohammad Nabi it is.
12.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Kartik has the success. He gets rid of dangerous Williamson with a short ball. Kartik was superb in his first 2 overs and got hit in his 3rd but he has done a superb job in this over and deserves this wicket. He runs in and bangs it short and around middle. It was the slower one. Williamson went for the pull but failed to get the timing and found Morris at deep mid-wicket. It was the slower bouncer from Tyagi.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Tyagi looks to follow Kane Williamson and ends up bowling a full ball on the body, Kane Williamson just tickles thisone to the fine leg fence.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Smartly done by the youngster. A slower bouncer arounf off, Kane Williamson moves away and looks to slash this one away to the off side but he misses.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Around off, this is just pushed through backward point for a single.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and around off, Jadhav blocks this one out.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Worked through mid-wicket again for a single. 121 more needed from 48 balls.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on leg, KW pulls this behind square on the leg side. One more run.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around off, Jadhav whips this one through mid-wicket for a single.
11.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Jadhav has slammed this one and they need more of the same. This is tossed up and around off, Kedar Jadhav skips down the track and whacks this one over long on.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Tap and run! This is tossed up and is on off, Williamson dabs this to point for a quick run.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Around off, nudged through square leg for a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) A good length ball on middle, this is flicked through square leg and Parag does well in the deep to keep this down to just a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Another one slipped down the leg side. Kedar misses his flick. Wided again.
10.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Banged short and on middle, Jadhav ducks under it. Called wide.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Fullish and around off, it is pushed to long on for one.
10.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Shankar has been removed. He never looked in control. Another short ball from Morris, Shankar goes for the pull but he fails to get it off the middle. Ends up miscuing it high in the air towards long on. Miller runs forward, settles under it and takes the catch easily.
Out comes Kedar Jadhav!
10.3 overs (1 Run) Put down! Should've had taken it, Sakariya was the fielder there. A short of a length ball, Williamson goes for the pull but it comes off the upper half of the bat. The ball goes towards mid-wicket. Sakariya there leaps high and tries to catch. He gets both hands but fails to hold on. A single taken.
10.2 overs (2 Runs) Full and wide outside off, Williamson drills it wide of deep cover for a brace.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Shortish and around middle, Kane punches it to mid on for nothing.
