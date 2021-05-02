Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
2.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
2.5 overs (0 Run) One more dot. Three in a row! Length ball outside off, Bairstow looks to pull but only connects with thin air. Just 2 from the over so far. Can he end it well?
2.4 overs (0 Run) Excellent stop now! Full and wide outside off, Bairstow hammers it wide of mid off but the fielder dives to his right and saves a certain boundary.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! This is excellent from the youngster. He runs in and bangs it short. Bairstow looks to hit it over the off side but misses.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Full and wide, Manish mistimes his drive to mid on. They take a quick single.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Full and wide outside off, drilled over cover for one.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over! A good one from Rahman too. The last ball is fuller and around off, it is tapped to point for one.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on the pads, Pandey looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pad. The ball rolls on the leg side and they cross for a leg bye.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and around off, Bairstow pokes it to point and calls for a quick single. A risky one but they made it in the end.
1.3 overs (0 Run) EDGY! Full and outside off, Jonny tries to drive again. The ball takes thick outside edge and goes to short third man.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, pushed to mid off this time.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bairstow welcomes him with a boundary. Full and around off, Jonny drives it to the right of diving cover fielder. He fails to stop and the ball races away to the fence. Excellent shot to open the account from Bairstow.
Who will partner Tyagi from the other end? Mustafizur Rahman it is.
0.6 over (0 Run) Dot to end the opening over. Excellent first one from Tyagi. The last ball is outside off on a length, Pandey looks ot reach out but ends up getting a bottom edge. The ball goes to short thrid man. He thinks for the single but is sent back. Quality first over from Kartik.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky one! Not at all what Pandey wanted to do but he opens his account here. This is the short ball, around off, Manish Pandey lines up and sways away, looking to leave the ball, but lets his bat hang. The ball hits the bat and loops behind the keeper and goes past the ropes for a boundary.
0.4 over (0 Run) Good length and around off, it is angled in. Pandey taps it on the off side.
0.3 over (0 Run) Play and a miss! Tyagi is mixing it up nicely in the very first over. This time he runs in and bowls a slower, fuller ball outside off. Pandey tries to reach out but fails to connect.
0.2 over (0 Run) A fuller one this time and Pandey hits it down the ground but not from the middle of the bat. Tyagi make a half stop. A dot.
0.1 over (0 Run) Beats the bat first ball. Excellent start from Tyagi. A good length ball, this is just behind the good length area maybe. It lands around off and straightens a touch. Pandey looks to defend but is beaten all ends up.
