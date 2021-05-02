Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
2.2 overs (0 Run) No run.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! And Jaiswal welcomes him with a boundary. Rashid floats thie one on middle, Jaiswal gets down and sweeps it over backward square leg for a boundary.
Early review! It has struck Yashasvi Jaiswal on the pad and Kane Williamson makes the 'T' symbol.
Interesting. Spin very early on and it is their champ, Rashid Khan who will have a go now.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end from Sandeep. Excellent follow-up over from him. Good length and around off, pushed to mid on by Buttler.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and wide outside off, it is hit over cover. The deep cover fielder gets around and keeps it to a single.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Good length and just outside off, punched to cover fielder this time. Good over so from from Sandeep too.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, pushed to mid off.
1.2 overs (2 Runs) On the pads this time, it is flicked wide of mid-wicket where Shankar misfields and allows two.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off to begin from Sandeep. Jaiswal punches it to mid off.
0.6 over (0 Run) Yes, he can! Just 2 from the opening over. A length ball around off, Buttler pushes it towards cover.
Who will bowl from the other end? It is Sandeep Sharma!
0.5 over (1 Run) A bit too straight and Jaiswal is happy to work it towards mid-wicket to open his account. Top over from Bhuvneshwar so far. Can he end it well?
0.4 over (0 Run) Excellent line and length against the left-hander too from Kumar. This one is just around off on a length. Jaiswal blocks.
0.3 over (1 Run) Quick single and Buttler is underway! A length ball on the pads, he tucks it to the right side of the mid on fielder for a single.
0.2 over (0 Run) Fuller this time and just around off, Buttler pushes it to mid off.
0.1 over (0 Run) Bhuvneshwar is on the money straightaway! A length ball, around off, Buttler taps it towards cover off the back foot.
Right! It is time for the action. The Hyderabad players take the field following the two umpires. Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal will open the innings for Rajasthan. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will open the bowling for Hyderabad. Here we go...
Rajasthan (Playing XI) - Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (WK/C), Anuj Rawat (In for Shivam Dube), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Kartik Tyagi (In for Jaydev Unadkat), Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.
Sanju Samson, the Rajasthan skipper, tells that the wicket is really good. Tells that they will have to start well in the Powerplay and then build on the innings. Feels that anything around 190-210 can be a good total. Informs that they have two changes. Kartik Tyagi replaces Jaydev Unadkat who is resting and Shivam Dube sits out for Anuj Rawat who makes his debut for them.
Hyderabad (Playing XI) - Jonny Bairstow (WK), Kane Williamson (C), Manish Pandey, Abdul Samad, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi (In for David Warner), Rashid Khan, Abdul Samad (In for Jagadeesha Suchith), Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (In for Siddarth Kaul).
Kane Williamson, the new Hyderabad skipper, says that they will bowl first, and after a few conversations with people who have played here, they feel that this is a good decision and they think that this is a good surface. Informs that they have 3 changes as Samad, Nabi, and Bhuvi are back and Warner, Kaul, and Suchith miss out. Feels that they know as a group, that they have to come together and it has been tough, but it is important to try and make those few improvements. Says that the change is sudden and so, he will look to be better as a group and he knows that there is a lot of work to do. Tells that wickets in the Powerplay will be handy, but as a group, they will try to operate with the resources that they have.
TOSS - It is time for the flip of the coin. Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson and the new skipper for Hyderabad Kane Williamson are out in the middle for the toss. Up it goes and it lands in favor of Williamson. Hyderabad will BOWL FIRST.
Ajit Agarkar inspects the pitch from distance. He says that there is a nice and even covering of grass. Tells that if the batsman can get it, they can play big shots. Adds that at one of the ends, there are rough patches and someone like Rashid can use that to their advantage. Ends by saying that it still is a belter of a wicket.
Tom Moody, the Hyderabad coach is in for a chat! Warner will not be playing in today's game, says Tom Moody first-up, and they have come to the conclusion that this was a choice they had to make. Further adds that they were ecstatic to see Williamson and Bairstow in such good shape, and they had to make a difficult decision. States that Warner was surprised and frustrated, but he has accepted the reasoning and rallied behind the team.
Breaking news out of the Hyderabad camp! It has been confirmed that David Warner will not be in the playing XI for Hyderabad for today's game. Will it be Jason Roy who will be replacing him? We will find out.
Hello and a warm welcome to another Super Sunday. It is the day where we have two games lined up for us and that means that the excitement is doubled as well. Focusing on the first game, we will see the clashing of swords between Hyderabad and Rajasthan. Two teams who have not fared well so far and will be looking to find some momentum, starting with a victory here. For Hyderabad, they put out a statement that Kane Williamson will be leading their troops for the remainder of the season and they are making some changes to their foreign players as well. Will David Warner be dropped? Or will he play? Will this change of leadership bring a victory to the Orange Army? All your questions will be answered. Stay tuned as we bring you the toss and the team news.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 2.2 overs, Rajasthan Royals are 9/0. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2021 today match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Everything related to Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live score. Do check for Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.