Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Drifting on the pads again, Bharat flicks it through mid-wicket for a single. At the halfway stage, Bangalore are 79/2. 71 needed from 60 balls.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller and outside off, Bharat prods and hits it straight to man at cover.
9.4 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on leg, Maxwell wrists it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Drifting on leg, Maxwell looks to flick but misses. He gets hit on the pads.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Bharat taps it off the back foot towards covers for one.
9.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Maxwell works it through mid-wicket for a single.
Mahipal Lomror comes into the attack now. He replaces Rahul Tewatia.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length, on off. Srikar Bharat pushes it to mid on.
8.5 overs (1 Run) What an effort from Mustafizur Rahman at fine leg! Great athleticism is shown by the Bangla star! Short again, on middle. Glenn Maxwell hooks it towards fine leg. Mustafizur Rahman is stationed in the deep, he times his jump to perfection as he stretches his left hand up. He does well to flick the ball back in play and also stays away from the boundary line. Clinically done. Top stuff from The Fizz. Saves 5 runs for his side.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and punished! Short of a length, on middle. Glenn Maxwell swivels and pulls it towards deep mid-wicket. Yashasvi Jaiswal runs to his left and dives to catch the ball but misses out by inches. The ball races away to the fence.
8.3 overs (1 Run) A full toss on off, Bharat whips it past short mid-wicket for a single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off. Glenn Maxwell crunches it through covers. He rotates the strike.
8.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Kartik Tyagi spills it way too wide outside off, Glenn Maxwell reaches for it but fails to connect. Wided.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Srikar Bharat dabs it down to third man for a single.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on off. Bharat works it to long on for a single. He keeps the strike.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, around middle. Bharat hangs back and pushes it back to the bowler.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. Bharat defends it back to the bowler.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CRACKED! Googly and on off. Bharat hangs back and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off. Maxwell flicks it to mid-wicket for a run.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Floated and on off. Bharat pushes it through covers for a single.
Rahul Tewatia comes into the attack.
6.6 overs (1 Run) In the air... safe! Morris hurries up the batsman with a short delivery around off, Bharat top-edges his attempted pull shot. The ball lands in a vacant area at backward square leg. They take one.
Glenn Maxwell walks out to bat.
6.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Brilliant effort in the field by Riyan Parag. He dropped the catch on the third ball of this over but makes sure he redeems himself. A length ball, outside off. Kohli chases it. The ball takes the outside edge and yet again goes to the left of point. Riyan Parag dives to that side and makes a half-stop. The batters decide to take a single. Parag collects the ball and scores a direct hit at the non-striker's end, where Virat was heading. Kohli is short of the crease, confirmed by the third umpire. This is a huge blow to Bangalore!
A run out appeal has been sent upstairs. Riyan Parag has scored a direct hit at the bowler's end and Virat Kohli is the man in question. Replay rolls in and shows that Virat Kohli is caught well short of the crease. The umpire shows OUT on the big screen.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle. Bharat tucks it to square leg for a single.
6.3 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! A full-length ball, outside off. Kohli swings his blade. The ball takes the outside edge and goes to the left of Riyan Parag at point. He dives to that side but the ball manages to go through. The batters take a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on the pads. Bharat flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Good running! A slower length ball, on off. Virat Kohli defends it to point and takes off for a single. Riyan Parag comes running in and scores a direct hit at the striker's end but Bharat was well inside the crease.
Strategic Time-Out! Similar to Rajasthan, Bangalore are off to a blistering start as well though have lost Devdutt Padikkal. They need 96 runs from 84 balls and have enough batting power left in their ranks to chase it down. Rajasthan would look to get a couple of quick wickets to put Bangalore under pressure.
5.6 overs (3 Runs) Slower one this time, full and on middle at 112 kph, Kohli clips it with gentle hands through mid-wicket and calls for two. It's placed so well that they end up getting three. At the end of the Powerplay, Bangalore are 54/1, needing 96 more for a win.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Beaten all ends up! The quicker ones from Mustafizur Rahman are causing problems. It's bowled at 138 clicks, full and around off, Kohli tries to flick across the line but misses.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Angling away from the batsman, Bharat plays late and guides it down towards third man for a run.
5.3 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and on middle, Srikar Bharat drives it straight down the ground and picks up a couple of runs. 50 up!
Srikar Bharat walks out to bat at number 3.
5.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Stumps shattered! Mustafizur Rahman breaks the opening partnership. The last delivery was a quicker one, Devdutt Padikkal probably expected this one to be on the slower side but Mustafizur Rahman has bowled it at 136.6 kph. It's in the line of the stumps, Padikkal is late into the swing of his blade and misses the ball completely. The stumps are rearranged. Can Rajasthan build on this wicket?
5.1 overs (0 Run) Big swing and a miss! Mustafizur Rahman delivers it at 133 clicks, outside off and shaping away, Devdutt Padikkal tries to heave but misses.
