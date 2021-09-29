Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Patel bangs a short ball, on middle. Sanju Samson drops his shoulders and leaves it for the keeper to collect.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, on off, nipping in. Sanju Samson lunges forward and looks to defend but misses. The ball zips past the outside edge and carries through to the keeper.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Patel takes pace off the ball and bowls it fullish, outside off. Evin Lewis pushes it to long off for a single.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Two in a row! Short ball on leg, Evin Lewis stands tall and pulls it to fine leg for another boundary.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! FIFTY FOR LEWIS! His third in the League, first for Rajasthan. Short of a length, on middle. Evin Lewis goes deep in the crease and pulls it with authority towards deep mid-wicket. The ball races away to the boundary. Evin Lewis gets to his fifty in style, off just 31 balls. Can he carry on?
9.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Evin Lewis taps it to point.
9.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Harshal Patel sprays this one way down the leg side. Evin Lewis leaves it alone. Srikar Bharat dives to his right and does well to stop it. Wide given.
Harshal Patel comes back into the attack. He replaces Glenn Maxwell.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, angling in, on middle. Evin Lewis works it gently towards deep mid-wicket. He retains the strike by picking up a single.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Short of a length this time from Christian, on off. Sanju Samson pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
8.4 overs (2 Runs) Sweetly timed! Fuller in length, outside off. Sanju Samson drives it through covers. Good enough for a couple of runs.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, on off at 132.5 kph. Sanju Samson stands tall and pushes it back to the bowler.
Sanju Samson, the skipper, walks out at number three.
8.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Dan Christian has the last laugh! He provides Bangalore with the much-needed breakthrough. Yet another slower ball around off, at 123 kph. The idea was correct from Yashasvi Jaiswal to clear the infield but he doesn't execute it well. He lifts it straight towards mid off where Mohammed Siraj completes the catch over his head. A good knock nonetheless from Yashasvi Jaiswal.
8.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Whoa! Jaiswal didn't time that well but still gets the distance on his shot. A length ball, on off, it's a slower one from Dan Christian. Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes it over extra cover for a maximum.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on off. Lewis stays back and defends it out. Maxwell was able to keep things quiet in this over.
7.5 overs (2 Runs) Short and on off. Lewis pulls it towards deep square leg. The batters pick up two comfortably.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads. Jaiswal flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Floated, full, around middle and leg. Jaiswal defends it onto the pitch off the inner half.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off. Lewis cuts it towards point and takes a single.
Glenn Maxwell comes back into the attack. Gave away 13 runs in his first over.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off. Lewis stays back and pushes it to cover.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Some brilliant batting by Jaiswal. A full-length ball, on off. Jaiswal moves across and scoops it over short fine leg. The ball races away to the boundary at fine leg. A good over for Rajasthan, 11 coming off it.
6.5 overs (1 Run) In the air...Safe! A length ball, on off. Lewis hangs back but he does not hit it well. He lifts it tamely towards mid on but there is no fielder there. The ball lands safely. The batters take a single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Jaiswal comes forward and pushes it to covers and takes off for a single. Mohammed Siraj collects the ball and throws it wildly at the non-striker's end. He misses the stumps by a mile. Jaiswal dives to get himself inside the crease.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Jaiswal connects beautifully this time. A length ball, around middle and off. Jaiswal makes room for himself and cuts it past point. The ball races away to the boundary.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Christian hurls a length ball, around off. Lewis pushes it through covers for a single.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Christian starts with a slower length ball, outside off. Lewis hangs back and looks to push it to the off side but misses. The ball beats the outside edge.
Strategic Time-Out! What a Powerplay for Rajasthan it has been! Evin Lewis is looking to take on each and every bowler while Yashasvi Jaiswal is supporting him well from the other end. Rajasthan still have 10 wickets in their kitty and would look to build on this start. Meanwhile, Bangalore would look to halt Rajasthan's charge with a few wickets sooner rather than later. Dan Christian to bowl after the break.
5.6 overs (0 Run) A top over from Mohammed Siraj to finish the first six overs of the match. Short in length outside off, angling away at 136.9 kph, Yashasvi Jaiswal stays back to play the upper cut but misses. At the end of the Powerplay, Rajasthan are 56/0.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Dot ball, it's been a good over from Siraj so far. Fullish and around off, at 143.8 kph, Yashasvi Jaiswal steps back and drives but finds the point fielder.
5.4 overs (1 Run) A terrific yorker around middle and leg, Lewis digs it out at the last moment towards mid off. They pick up a single.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Lovely shot. Back of a length, on top of off, Yashasvi Jaiswal stays back and runs it down to third man for one.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off, at 143.6 kph, Lewis plays a mistimed drive to extra cover for a single.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, at 139 clicks and not rising much, Jaiswal swivels and somehow pulls it behind square leg. He crosses for a single.
Mohammed Siraj comes back on. Gave away 5 runs in his first over.
