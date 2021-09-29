Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Sanju Samson, the captain of Rajasthan, says that they got a good start but failed to capitalize on that. He adds that their middle order needs to work on and is short on confidence at the moment. Feels that the wicket was two-paced and the batters got out going for some big shots. Mentions that they needed to put up a fight and he is happy with the effort and intent put in the bowling. About their position on the points table, Samson replies that they don't have anything to lose and can express thenselves freely now. Signs off by saying that funny things can happen in the Indian T20 League and they need to fight till the last match.
This win for Bangalore was set up by their bowlers. The way they pulled things back and clipped the wings of the high-flying Rajasthan at one stage was exceptional. Their bowling after the 11th over mark brought down Rajasthan and restricted them to just 149 on a good batting pitch. The chase started in an extraordinary manner too with both Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal forming a handy stand. They stuttered slightly after losing Padikkal as Kohli was also sent packing soon after that by a direct throw from Riyan Parag. Rajasthan though failed to capitalize on that moment as the pair of Srikar Bharat and Glenn Maxwell stitched in a mature partnership to take the wind out of their sail. Towards the end, we got to see the 'Big Show' in full throttle as he hammered Chris Morris left, right and centre to finish the chase with 17 balls to spare.
Yet another convincing victory for Bangalore! A neat and clean chase from them and they have grabbed two crucial points. They stay third at the moment and would be feeling a lot better now after a bumpy start to the second leg. Bangalore have now opened up a 4-point gap with both Kolkata and Mumbai on the table and have got some breathing space.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! AB de Villiers finishes things off in style! That will be all. Floated ball, on middle, AB de Villiers gets down on one knee and sweeps it behind square leg for a boundary. Bangalore win by 7 wickets!
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched! Fifty for Glenn Maxwell! He has become Mr Consistent for Bangalore. Very full in length and on middle, Maxwell brings his bottom hand into play and bludgeons it down the ground for a cracking boundary. 22 from the over, only one needed more to cross the line.
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy! Few words are being exchanged here between Maxwell and Morris. Short and around off, Maxwell opts to pull but top-edges it behind the keeper for a boundary.
16.4 overs (2 Runs) Slower ball, on off. Maxwell whips it to deep mid-wicket. Liam Livingstone slides to his right to stop the ball. He keeps it down to two runs.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Maxwell wants to finish things in a hurry. Too short, on middle. Glenn Maxwell helps his attempted pull shot behind square leg for a boundary.
16.2 overs (2 Runs) Very full, outside off. Maxwell goes after it again but gets an outside edge instead. The ball goes past the keeper to third man. The batters collect a brace.
16.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Overpitched ball, outside off. Glenn Maxwell whips it with disdain over deep mid-wicket. The strong bottom hand comes into play and the Aussie gets a biggie.
AB de Villiers walks out at number 5. Also, a bowling change for Rajasthan. Chris Morris comes back into the attack.
15.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! What a time to get the wicket and break this partnership. Mustafizur Rahman serves a short ball, on middle. Srikar Bharat gets into the line of the ball and pulls it but with no conviction as he gets a top edge. The ball goes towards fine leg where the substitute fielder, Anuj Rawat, completes the catch.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Yet another slower ball, on the pads. Glenn Maxwell nudges it to mid-wicket for one.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball on middle, Maxwell gets across to work it on the leg side but wrists it back towards the bowler who does well to collect the ball in his follow-through.
15.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off at 113.3 kph. Srikar Bharat punches it through covers for a single.
15.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle. Glenn Maxwell tucks it on the leg side for one at square leg.
15.1 overs (1 Run) An off-cutter on off, Srikar Bharat plays it nicely towards long off for a single.
