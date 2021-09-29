Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Right then, the Bangalore bowlers did their job really well to restrict Rajasthan to 149 and now it is time for their batters to chase this target down and grab a vital couple of points from this game. Can they do it? Or will Rajasthan put up a good fight to keep their hopes alive? To find out, do join us for the chase on the other side.
Shahbaz Ahmed is up for a quick chat. Says that the pitch is looking good and they were expecting a high-scoring game. Mentions that the ball is not turning much and they have done well to restrict Rajasthan to under 150. Informs that the ball is coming onto the bat nicely. Tells that they have to be prepared every time whether it is batting, bowling or fielding.
As mentioned earlier, Rajasthan were off to a blistering start, all thanks to their opening pair. But once they were sent back, no other batter rose to the occasion, and they lost their grip over the advantage. Evin Lewis flexed his muscles this evening and his stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal was the only substantial one that Rajasthan managed. Credit to Bangalore for pulling things back. Yuzvendra Chahal was brilliant with his spell along with Shahbaz Ahmed while Harshal Patel was once again among the wickets.
What a great fall for Rajasthan! They were roaring at one stage and had reached 100/1 at the end of 11 overs but from thereon, their innings nosedived completely. Plenty of reckless shots and they have themselves to blame for this situation.
19.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Wicket number 3 in the match for Harshal Patel. Bangalore have finished very strongly here. Back of a length, outside off, Chetan Sakariya tries to pull but it takes the toe end of the bat and flies towards long on. Yet again a simple catch for AB de Villiers in the deep. Rajasthan end on 149/9!
Is that a run out? The umpire takes it upstairs to confirm. The replays roll in to confirm that Chetan Sakariya had his bat grounded inside the crease. He is safe.
19.5 overs (2 Runs) NOT OUT! A low full toss on middle, Chetan Sakariya whips it to deep square leg. He pushes hard for the second run. Devdutt Padikkal quickly collects the ball and throws it straight to Srikar Bharat who whips the bails off. A run out appeal is sent upstairs. Replay shows that Chetan Sakariya's dive has saved him. Two runs.
19.4 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, on middle, Kartik Tyagi clips it through mid-wicket for a single. No hat-trick for Harshal Patel but he has certainly made his presence felt.
Kartik Tyagi walks out at number 10.
19.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! WHAT A CATCH! Fuller ball, outside off. Chris Morris slices it hard towards wide of deep cover. The ball was travelling so fast. Devdutt Padikkal runs to his right and dives in the air to take a magnificent catch. He plucks a stunner out of thin air and Harshal Patel is on a hat-trick once again. Can he get another one?
Who will walk out next? It is Chetan Sakariya.
19.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Wicket number 24 for Harshal Patel in this season. Fuller in length, on middle. Riyan Parag lifts it off the bottom half of the bat towards extra cover. Gets the height but not the distance. Virat Kohli settles under it, keeps his eyes on the ball and pouches it with ease.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Good start from Harshal Patel! Goes full, very full, outside off. Riyan Parag jams his bat down but doesn't connect.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Very full, outside off. Riyan Parag drills it past extra cover for one.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length and wide outside off, Morris strokes it to sweeper cover for a single.
18.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A harsh call from the umpire! Full and wide outside off, just inside the tramline. Chris Morris reaches out but fails to connect. The umpire signals it as a wide.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A full toss wide outside off at 141 kph, Chris Morris stays back and swings his bat across the line. It takes the inner half and runs behind square leg for a boundary, beating the diving effort of Glenn Maxwell in the deep.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Is that a catch? No, but what an effort from Virat Kohli! This is the hallmark of a great athlete. Mohammed Siraj bowls a fullish ball, on off. Chris Morris makes room and hits it firmly towards extra cover where Virat Kohli dives across to his right and stops the ball on a bounce. He quickly collects it and throws the ball back to the keeper. Certainly saves a boundary for his team.
18.2 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, outside off, Riyan Parag jams it to deep point for one.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, outside off. Chris Morris backs away and flat-bats it to deep cover for a single.
Mohammed Siraj to bowl the penultimate over. 0/9 in his 2 overs so far.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length, on middle. Chris Morris makes room and drills it to long off. He retains the strike.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) Terrific piece of fielding! Length ball on middle, Chris Morris swivels and pulls it to deep square leg. George Garton runs to his right and makes a good sliding stop. He keeps it down to two runs.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Good-length ball, on off. Chris Morris has a wild hack at it but only connects with thin air around him.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy runs but Rajasthan will take it. Length ball on off, Chris Morris looks to heave it on the leg side. The ball goes off the outside edge over the keeper's head to third man for a boundary.
17.2 overs (0 Run) A good yorker from Patel, outside off. Chris Morris makes room for himself and digs it out to cover.
Harshal Patel comes back into the attack.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, outside off. Riyan Parag chops it towards covers before jogging across to the other end of the pitch.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker ball, on middle and leg. Riyan Parag leans forward and tucks it around the corner off the inside edge for one. 4-0-18-2, end of a splendid spell from Yuzvendra Chahal.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up, outside off. Riyan Parag lets it go through to the keeper.
16.4 overs (0 Run) A googly on leg, Riyan Parag looks to tuck it on the leg side but misses. He gets hit on the pads. An appeal from Yuzvendra Chahal for an LBW but turned down by the umpire. Chahal and Kohli have a chat regarding the review but they do not take it.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball, outside off. Chris Morris presses forward and pushes it to long off for a run.
Chris Morris walks out at number 8.
16.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Livingstone holes out! Another big blow to Rajasthan, they have lost a big hitter in the form of Liam. A flighted delivery, full and outside off, spinning away, Livingstone goes down on one knee to smoke it over the leg side but ends up hitting it aerially to long on. A simple catch for AB de Villiers in the deep and Rajasthan continue to slip. Yuzvendra Chahal has been a completely different bowler in the UAE.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Chahal bowls it short, on middle. Riyan Parag pulls it to deep square leg. There is a man stationed there though and they will only get a single.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Six singles from the over! Loopy ball, outside off. Riyan Parag dabs it down to short third man for a single. Another top over from Shahbaz Ahmed.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker delivery, on middle at 95.4 kph. Liam Livingstone nudges it to deep mid-wicket for one.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Riyan Parag rocks back and slaps it towards deep cover for just a single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Floats it up outside off, Liam Livingstone hangs back and cuts it hard towards sweeper cover. He crosses ends.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, Riyan Parag flicks it to deep mid-wicket. They look for two but in the end, settles for a single.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Drops it short and wide outside off, Liam Livingstone shimmies down and cuts it through cover-point for a single.
