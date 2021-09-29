Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Bharat hits it through covers for a single. He keeps the strike. He moves to 42.
14.5 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, outside off. Bharat walks across the stumps, jumps to ride the bounce and slams it over covers for two.
14.4 overs (0 Run) On a length, around off. Bharat hangs back and defends it to point.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Slower length ball, on middle and leg. Maxwell works it towards mid on for a run. This also means that Maxwell has now score 7000 runs in T20.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! On a length, on the fourth stump line. Maxwell hangs back and looks to cut it away but misses.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Maxwell is continuing his good form this season. Short in length and wide outside off, Maxwell finds it in his range and smashes it over extra cover. The ball ends up crossing the fence.
Chetan Sakariya is back on. 2-0-10-0 for him so far.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, Maxwell works it towards long on for another single. 9 runs coming off this over.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off. Bharat tucks it to the leg side for a single.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deft touch! Well played. Floated, full and around off. Bharat gets low and reverse-paddles it past short third man. The ball races away to the boundary.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off. Maxwell lifts it towards long on. The ball meets the fielder on a bounce. They take one.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Another single! Full and outside off. Bharat prods and pushes it to cover for a single. The stand moves to 50 now, off 41 balls. A very mature partnership between this pair.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air. Full and on off. Maxwell drives it through mid off for a single.
Strategic Time-Out! The equation is pretty simple for Bangalore. 44 runs are required from the last seven overs and they should cruise through from here. Rajasthan will quickly need to react now to pull things back otherwise Bangalore would get away with the game in no time.
12.6 overs (1 Run) A slower length ball, on off. Maxwell eases it through point. They take a single.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Low full toss and on off. Maxwell flicks it to mid-wicket. Maxwell and Morris have shared some words here. It is heating up!
12.4 overs (1 Run) Full toss and on off, slower in pace, Bharat whips it across the line to deep square leg. The batters cross for a single.
12.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! All the way. Bharat has found his rhythm. Morris serves it full and on off. Bharat goes down and across as he powers it over the backward square leg fence for a biggie. Bangalore are running away here!
12.2 overs (2 Runs) Up and over the infield. On a length, outside off. Bharat lifts it over covers. The batters pick two before the fielder cuts it off.
Chris Morris is back into the attack. His figures read 2-0-17-0 so far.
12.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on middle. Maxwell pushes it down towards mid on and gets a single.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Maxwell forces it towards long on for another single. Rajasthan need to find a wicket from somewhere to put the pressure back on Bangalore. 55 needed off 48 balls.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, around middle and off. Bharat moves back and places it behind point for a run.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Lomror continues to bowl full, this time outside off. Maxwell stays back and pushes it through covers for a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and sliding down leg. Maxwell leaves it alone. Wide called.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker. Full and outside off. Maxwell pushes it to covers.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Bharat flicks it past mid on for a single.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Down the ground! Bharat gets into the act now. Floated, full and on off. Bharat dances down the track and lifts it over the bowler's head. The ball ends up in the boundary at long off.
10.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SLAPPED AWAY! Full and outside off. Maxwell reaches out and slashes it through point. The ball races away to the boundary. A good end to the over for Bangalore.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on off. Bharat walks forward and chips it towards mid off for a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Another single! Full and on middle. Maxwell knocks it towards long on for another run.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Bharat skips down the track and works it down to long on for a run.
10.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Floated, full and outside off. Bharat prods and looks to sweep it away but misses.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Bharat rocks back and pushes it to mid off.
