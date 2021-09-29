Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) A really great over by Chahal! Tossed up and on off. Livingstone hangs back and works it towards mid-wicket for a run. He keeps the strike. Just three runs off the over. Bangalore have managed to stem the flow of runs.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Parag pushes it to mid off and gets off the mark with a single.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off. Parag stays inside the crease and defends it out solidly.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker. Full and on off. Parag defends it out yet again.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. Parag hangs back and defends it out watchfully.
14.1 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Flighted, on the pads. Livingstone looks to flick it but misses. The ball goes to the leg side off the pads. The batters collect a leg bye.
Riyan Parag walks out to bat.
13.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Tewatia holes out this time. Shahbaz Ahmed picks up his second wicket in the over. It is all going downhill for Rajasthan at the moment. Ahmed serves a full ball, on middle and leg, Tewatia gets low to slog-sweep but it takes the top edge and flies towards deep backward square leg. Devdutt Padikkal is again in action and takes a sharp low catch on this occasion. Clearly, Rajasthan are on the back foot now.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off. Liam Livingstone pushes it to mid off for another single.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Floated, down leg. Tewatia stays back and flicks it to square leg for another single.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Livingstone tucks it to mid-wicket. The batters cross for a single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads. Tewatia flicks it to square leg for a single.
The new man in is Rahul Tewatia.
13.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another one bites the dust and this is a body blow to Rajasthan. Samson could not bat through the innings this time. Shahbaz Ahmed comes into the attack and strikes with his very first delivery. He serves a flatter delivery at 94.1 kph, fuller in length and outside off. Samson aims for an inside-out shot over extra cover but it takes the bottom part of his bat and flies straight to sweeper cover. Devdutt Padikkal is there in the deep who takes the catch without any trouble. These are good signs for Bangalore.
Strategic Time-Out! A couple of wickets have brought Bangalore back in the game. They have gotten rid of Evin Lewis who was looking very dangerous and Yuzvendra Chahal got the better of Mahipal Lomror. Rajasthan would still not worry as Sanju Samson is out there and Liam Livingstone has joined him in the middle. Bangalore will be aware of how dangerous they can be and will look to quickly get rid of them. Can they restrict Rajasthan below 170? Shahbaz Ahmed to bowl after the break...
12.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the over! Full and on off. Livingstone tries to work it around but gets a little inside edge onto the pads. A great over by Yuzvendra Chahal.
Liam Livingstone is the new batsman in.
12.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Stumped! Lomror was itching to dominate the leggie and fell in the process. Chahal probably sensed the charge and smartly hurls across a googly outside off, Mahipal is down the track in a flash, aiming to heave it over the leg side but it spins away to beat his blade. Srikar Bharat is very swift to take the bails off. A good passage of play for Bangalore. Chahal has certainly found his form in the last couple of games.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on leg. Samson stays back and flicks it to square leg for a single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Another single. Loopy ball, outside off. Lomror punches it through covers for another run.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off. Samson reverse-sweeps it towards cover-point for another run.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle, Lomror comes forwards and flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
11.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! KABOOM! Samson looks to be in good touch. Slightly short and on leg. Samson hangs back and pulls it over the square leg fence for a maximum. Garton started strongly, but could not end the over in the same manner.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Good length and outside off, this one nips in a bit. Samson stays back and guides it towards backward point.
11.4 overs (0 Run) On a length, around off. Samson stays back and defends it to point.
11.3 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on middle. Lomror hangs back and guides it towards point for a run.
11.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Garton bangs in a short ball, outside off. Lomror leaves it alone. Wide called by the umpire.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Garton comes 'round the wicket. He serves a full-length ball, outside off. Samson forces it towards backward point for a single.
Mahipal Lomror walks out to bat at No.4.
11.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! George Garton comes back into the attack and gets rid of the set batsman, Evin Lewis. The Englishman picks up his first wicket in the Indian T20 League. He serves a short ball, on off. Lewis swivels and looks to pull it away but gets a top edge. The ball flies towards short fine leg. The keeper, Srikar Bharat, calls for it, keeps his eyes on the ball and takes a good catch. We saw a similar catch going down in one of the Chennai games when Dhoni had dropped it. The calling was crucial here and luckily for Srikar, Mohammed Siraj at short fine leg was alert. A timely breakthrough for Bangalore, can they capitalize?
George Garton is back into the attack. His figures read 2-0-21-0 so far.
10.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Samson gets his first maximum of the innings. A good end to the over for Rajasthan. Tossed up, full and on off. Samson gets under it and muscles it over the wide long off fence for a maximum. This also brings up 100 for Rajasthan.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Another single, Floated, on the pads. Lewis stays back and tucks it to square leg for a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads. Samson hangs back and flicks it to fine leg for a run.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Full and on the pads. Samson defends it to the leg side.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Just short! Short and on off, Lewis goes back and pulls it towards deep mid-wicket. There are shouts of catch. Glenn Maxwell comes running in from the deep and puts in a forward dive. The ball though lands short of him, but he does well to collect it in the end. They take one.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Googly, around middle, Lewis lunges and defends it back to the bowler.
