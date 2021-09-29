Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) On a length around middle and off, Kohli steps down the track and taps it down to covers. Looks for a run but it's not on. 7 from the over, Bangalore have raced to 48/0!
4.5 overs (1 Run) Around off, angling in, Devdutt Padikkal closes the face of the bat and works it towards square leg for a single.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the fence. Chetan Sakariya hurls it short and close to off, Devdutt Padikkal attacks the room and slaps it through the gap between backward point and short third man. Perfect placement.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! An outswinger is served on a length outside off, Devdutt Padikkal stays put inside the crease as he chases it away from his body. Misses.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Wide called for height! Chetan Sakariya bends his back to bowl a bumper but it goes well over the head of the batsman.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length and around off, Kohli drives it through the gap at covers for an easy run.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Slower one outside off, delivered with a grunt from the bowler, Kohli guides this short ball to short third man.
3.6 overs (2 Runs) A cutter around middle and leg, Devdutt Padikkal fails to flick but it takes his pads and runs away to fine leg. Good enough for a couple of leg byes. 109 needed off 96 balls.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rajasthan are leaking too many boundaries at the moment. The Fizz overpitches it around off, Devdutt Padikkal strides forward and drives it stylishly through covers for a boundary.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Arrows in a yorker-length ball around leg, Devdutt steps back and digs it out at the last moment.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Towards the shorter part of the ground. Mustafizur Rahman offers a short ball wide outside off, Devdutt Padikkal doesn't time his pull shot well as he fetches it from outside off but still packs it with enough connection to find the mid-wicket fence.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Short and wide outside off, cut from the back foot to point.
3.1 overs (2 Runs) Mistimed in the air! Full and around off, slower in pace, Devdutt Padikkal runs down the track for an inside-out shot but towers it behind mid off. Just clears the fielder inside the ring and they take two.
Change from both ends! Mustafizur Rahman comes into the attack. He replaces Kartik Tyagi.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, tapped down wide of short third man for a single. 3 from the over, a good one by Chetan Sakariya, deserved a wicket too.
2.5 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! Sanju Samson is the culprit. Rajasthan cannot afford to do that. Back of a length, around off and cutting back in to cramp the batsman, Devdutt Padikkal is on the back foot, attempting to cut but ends up getting a thick outside edge. Samson was seen moving to his right and then has to dive at the last moment to his left. He was never in the position to catch it. Spills it.
2.4 overs (0 Run) A touch short and outside off, Devdutt Padikkal plays late but finds the short third man fielder.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Slightly short and outside off, angling away, Kohli pushes it with an angled bat to backward point. The fielder there dives but fails to stop the ball. The batters cross.
2.2 overs (0 Run) A little bit of swing there, on a length around middle, Kohli plays it out from the inner portion of his bat towards short mid-wicket.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Chetan Sakariya begins with a length ball around off, Devdutt Padikkal steps back and hits it towards cover for a single.
Chetan Sakariya is introduced into the attack. He replaces Chris Morris.
1.6 overs (2 Runs) Kartik goes fuller and on middle, Kohli whips it in front of square leg and scampers back for the second run. 14 from the over, a perfect start for Bangalore here. 26 in no time.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fabulous. Great timing on that shot. Full and outside off, Virat Kohli walks across the stumps a bit and lofts it cleanly over mid off for a boundary.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, Kohli drives it down the ground but finds mid on.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss. Zippy delivery, short and outside off, Kohli slashes at it and misses.
1.2 overs (1 Run) A yorker outside off, Devdutt Padikkal squeezes it out towards short third man for a single.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bang! Kartik Tyagi pitches it up and outside off, Devdutt Padikkal leans into the drive and caresses it through extra cover for a boundary.
1.1 overs (3 Runs) Three wides! Wrong line from Kartik Tyagi. Slips a full ball down the leg side, Padikkal tries to flick but misses. Samson also fails to collect it cleanly with a dive and deflects it to fine leg. They take two. Three runs in total for Bangalore.
Kartik Tyagi to bowl from the opposite end.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Morris looks for a yorker but it's too full and on the pads, Virat neatly deflects it fine down the leg side for a boundary. Three boundaries from the first over, a great start to the chase for Bangalore.
0.5 over (0 Run) Shortish and around off, VK skips down the track and helps it towards short mid-wicket.
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Hammered away! No luck on this shot. Sheer class. Back of a length, outside off, Kohli picks the length early and smashes it over mid-wicket for a boundary. The attacking mindset of Kohli is so refreshing so watch.
0.3 over (0 Run) Digs it in short, outside off, Virat Kohli shapes up for the pull shot but then makes a leave.
0.2 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky! Kohli opens his account with a lucky boundary. This one is served on a length, around middle and straightening a bit off the seam, Kohli tries to flick on the leg side but closes the face early. It flies off the outer edge and goes over the keeper for a boundary.
0.1 over (0 Run) Morris begins with a delivery outside off, fuller in length, Kohli mistimes his drive back to the bowler.
