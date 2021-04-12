Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
9.6 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery on off, Hooda punches it to covers.
Who will walk out to bat now? It is going to be Deepak Hooda!
9.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Parag gets the breakthrough! Floated delivery on middle, Gayle lofts it over mid on but does not get the distance on it. It goes towards long on where Ben Stokes comes forward and takes a good low catch.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Rahul pulls it through mid on for a run.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Gayle drives it through mid off for a single.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Rahul pushes it through covers for a single.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is smashed! Short delivery on off, Rahul punches it through covers for a boundary.
Change in bowling. 7th bowler into the action now and it is Riyan Parag.
Strategic Time Out! The Gayl-storm has arrived in the 2021 season and the first stop is at Mumbai. Chris Gayle is finding his groove here and has formed a solid stand with skipper, KL Rahul. The Punjab captain is happy to play the second fiddle as Gayle is spreading his wings. Rajasthan have had chances to break this stand but their fielding has been sloppy. Ben Stokes has been guilty of dropping a catch and so far it is looking costly. Can Sanju Samson find a way to end this stand?
8.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Gayle makes him pay! Floated delivery on middle, Gayle plays a slog sweep over long on for a maximum.
8.5 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! Short delivery on middle, Gayle pulls it uppishly towards the bowler where Tewatia tries to take the catch but spills it.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking shot! Short ball outside off, Gayle cuts it through point for a boundary.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on off, Gayle cuts it to point.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Rahul pushes it through mid on for a single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Gayle punches it through mid off for a single.
Change in bowling. The man who was the star of the 2020 season, Rahul Tewatia is into the attack for the first time.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Gayle looks to smash it but gets an inside edge on it. It goes towards the leg side. The batsmen cross ends.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on middle, Gayle looks to flick but misses it and gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head.
7.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Full and outside off, Gayle looks to drive but misses it.
7.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is hammered! Short delivery on middle, Gayle pulls it over square leg for a maximum.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Rahul pushes it through covers for a single.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Full delivery on off, Rahul lofts it over covers for a boundary.
Change in bowling. The man who made a take that can be game-changing, Ben Stokes is into the attck.
6.6 overs (2 Runs) Short again outside off, Gayle cuts it through point. Two runs taken.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is smashed! Short delivery on off, Gayle punches it hard through covers for a boundary.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery on middle, Rahul pushes it through mid on for a single.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) DROPPED AND FOUR! Tossed up delivery on off, Rahul lofts it over covers but does not get the distance on it. It goes towards the fielder where Ben Stokes tries to take the catch but spills it and concedes a boundary.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Rahul pushes it back towards the bowler.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Gayle punches it through covers for a single.
The field can spread out now and Sanju Samson has called the leg spinner into the action straightaway. Shreyas Gopal is introduced into the attack.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter on middle and off, Gayle pulls it to deep mid-wicket and keeps the strike. End of the Powerplay and it is a steady one for Punjab. They are 46/1 at the end of the first phase.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just over! This is out of the middle. Full around off, Gayle swings his bat and gets it enough to get it well over mid on and the ball races to the fence.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Bouncer around the body! Gayle ducks under it. The Universe Boss has struggled with the short ball lately so not a bad ball.
5.3 overs (2 Runs) Mistimed but muscled! Back of a length delivery around off, Gayle punches it but does not time it well. He gets it over the head of cover and gets a brace.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Swing, and a miss! Slower delivery which is full and outside off. Gayle looks to smoke it over mid on but misses.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Full and pacy on the pad. Gayle looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pad outside the leg stump.
