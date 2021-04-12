Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
17.2 overs (6 Runs) Six!
Jhye Richardson is back on.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautifully played! The skipper is setting an example in his very first game. Slower ball outside off, Samson frees his arms and slices it over extra cover for a boundary.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Mistimed but safe! Excellent over especially in the context of this game. Not just 8 runs off it but also the big wicket of Parag. The last ball is on a length. Samson slices his pull towards mid-wicket for a single.
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Samson did not even move. Shami misses his yorker by a bit and he ends up bowling a juicy half-volley. Samson smashes it away from long on and gets a boundary.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Just a single now. Full on middle, Tewatia punches it straight down the ground for one.
16.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Misses his line this time. He bowls it full but down the leg side.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Yorker on off. Tewatia cannot do much but just jam it back to the left of the bowler.
Rahul Tewatia is the new batsman in.
16.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Shami was brought in to take a wicket and the experienced man has delivered. Another short ball but this one is skiddier, pacy, and also bang on the money. Too close to Parag's body. He looks to hook but gets a glove on it which goes straight to the keeper. Rahul takes the catch and is this the over that changes the fate of this game? End of a fantastic knock from Parag but is it good enough?
16.1 overs (0 Run) Better from Shami! Back of a length delivery again from the pacer but this is on middle and leg. Parag comes inside and looks to lift it over fine leg but misses.
16.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Faulty start for Shami! He bangs it slightly shorter but misses his line and bowls it down the leg side. Parag swings but gets nothing.
STRATEGIC TIME-OUT! Rajasthan have been going strong. Samson and Parag have been going strong. Riyan Parag is on fire here. On the other hand, Punjab need to break this partnership to make a comeback into the match. They need wickets in clusters to win this match.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over. 20 from it and Punjab are under pressure now. Back-to-back 20-run overs changed the game for Punjab. Is this the one that turns the game in Rajasthan's favor. Flatter on middle, Parag whips it to the leg side and keeps the strike. 48 needed in 24 balls now.
15.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is right out of the screws! Flighted around off, Parag gets down on his knee and this time hits it where he wants. He wanted to smash it over long off and he smashes it over long off for a biggie.
15.4 overs (6 Runs) MISTIMED BUT SIX! This is insane! Floated delivery outside off, Parag swings and looks to smack it over long on. It takes the outer half of his bat. It looks like Hooda at long off has a chance but no he does not. It has enough on it to sail over him and over the ropes.
15.3 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Riyan Parag's back leg has gone nowhere. Short in length. It is a googly. Parag swings hard at it but misses. Rahul whips the bails. The square leg umpire goes upstairs but finds nothing.
An appeal for stumping! Riyan Parag is the man in question. Replays show that his back leg is inside the crease.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Very nice says KL Rahul from behind the stumps. He bowls it slower and in the good length area. Samson whips it against the turn to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Murugan Ashwin is back on.
15.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SMASHED! Perfect start to the over. A leggie at this stage is a gamble. Flighted full, in the arc for Samson. He slaughters it straight down the ground for a biggie.
Match Reports
- Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the Indian Premier League 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 17.3 overs, Rajasthan Royals, chasing a target of 222, are 196/5. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2021 today match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. Everything related to Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings live score. Do check for Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.