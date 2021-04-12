Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
18.1 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
Mustafizur Rahman to bowl the penultimate over of the innings.
17.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! That is a stunning catch from Chetan Sakariya! Short delivery on leg, Morris pulls it uppishly towards short fine leg where Chetan Sakariya moves to his left, dives and takes an excellent catch.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Full delivery outside off, Rahul drives it through covers for a single.
17.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is clobbered! Short ball on middle, Rahul pulls it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
Who will walk out to bat now? It will be Nicholas Pooran!
17.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Morris gets his first wicket! Length delivery on middle, Hooda looks to loft it over mid on but does not get the distance on it. It goes towards long on where Riyan Parag takes a comfortable catch. Deepak Hooda has played a brilliant innings here.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on middle, Rahul looks to play the paddle scoop but gets an inside edge. It goes towards fine leg for a single.
17.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Nice improvisation! Length delivery on middle, Rahul plays a paddle scoop over fine leg for a boundary.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 15 runs from the over! Full delivery outside off, Hooda lofts it over point for a boundary.
16.6 overs (5 Runs) NO BALL AND FOUR! Full delivery on off, Hooda lofts it over the bowler's head for a boundary. The third umpire calls it a no ball as Sakariya oversteps!
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is hammered! Short delivery on leg, Hooda pulls it over fine leg for a boundary.
16.4 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Yorker outside off, Hooda looks to dig it out but misses it.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball on off, Rahul punches it towards point for a single.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Hooda looks to slog at it but gets it off the inner half of the bat. It goes towards fine leg. The batsmen cross ends.
16.1 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Short and outside off, Hooda looks to cut but misses it.
STRATEGIC TIME-OUT! Punjab have been going strong. KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda are putting on a great partnership here where Hooda has been the aggressor. On the other hand, Rajasthan bowlers are not finding any answers to Punjab's aggressive batting. They will try to restrict Punjab under 220.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Morris hits the deck hard and bfollows Hooda outside off. Deepak taps it to cover and takes a single. Good comeback from Morris after going for a six in the first ball of the over.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Very full on off, Rahul milks it to long on for a single.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Ohh! Swing and a miss! Morris smartly rolls his finger on this one and takes the pace off this one. It is bowled outside off, Rahul swings hard at it but the ball turns off the rough ad misses the bat and stumps on its way to the keeper.
15.3 overs (1 Run) FIFTY FOR HOODA! This has been a brute of an innings from Hooda. He has been touted as a star, power hitter. At times he has failed to deliver but he has started the season with a bang! Length ball on off, Hooda strokes it to cover and gets to his milestone with a single.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) Good running! Hooda moves to 49 with that. Full on the pads, Hooda flicks it away from fine leg and gets a brace.
15.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WOW! That is some hit! The most expensive player in this league has been welcomed with a monstrous hit to his new spell. Full, in the slot for Hooda. He gets under it and smokes it over the cow corner fence for a biggie. Jeez! This guy is hitting them like a golf ball.
Chris Morris is back on.
