Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
12.2 overs (6 Runs) Six!
12.1 overs (1 Run) Dube starts with a length ball on off. Hooda comes inside the line of the stump and lofts it to deep mid-wicket for one.
Shivam Dube is into the attack.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Hooda pushes it through covers for a single.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely swept! On middle, Hooda sweeps it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Hooda comes down the track and looks to flick but misses it to get hit on the pads.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery on middle, Rahul pushes it through mid on for a single.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Hooda drives it through mid on for a run.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Rahul punches it through mid on for a single.
Change in bowling. Riyan Parag has done his job of getting the breakthrough so Sanju Samson has reintroduced Shreyas Gopal into the attack.
10.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, Rahul pushes it through point for a single. 13 runs have come from the over!
10.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is huge! Tossed up ball on middle, Rahul comes down the track and lofts it over the bowler's head for a maximum. 100 up for Punjab!
10.4 overs (2 Runs) Full delivery on off, Rahul drives it through covers. The batsmen get two runs.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Hooda drives it through mid on for a run.
Stokes is off the field getting his finger strapped.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Rahul pulls it through square leg for a single.
10.1 overs (2 Runs) Flighted delivery on middle, Rahul flicks it through mid-wicket for a couple.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 12.2 overs, Punjab Kings are 117/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2021 today match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. Everything related to Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings live score. Do check for Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.