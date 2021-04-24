Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Dube flicks it to mid-wicket.
9.5 overs (1 Run) On off, Samson pushes it towards covers for a single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Dube pulls it through square leg for a single.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on leg, Dube flicks it to mid-wicket.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Samson pushes it through mid on for a single.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Samson flicks it to mid-wicket. Dube wants the run but Samson does well to send him back.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Samson pushes it towards point for a single.
Strategic Time-Out! Rajasthan are in firm control of this game. They lost their openers early but the partnership between Samson and Dube has ensured that they don't slide further. They now need less than run a ball and should be able to chase it down. Kolkata need a flurry of wickets to put pressure on the middle order.
8.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Length delivery wide outside off, Samson leaves it alone.
8.5 overs (2 Runs) Full on middle, Samson flicks it through square leg. The batsmen get a couple.
8.4 overs (1 Run) On a length on off, Dube guides it towards third man for a run.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Samson guides it towards third man for a single.
8.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is hammered! Short delivery on off, Samson pulls it over mid-wicket for a maximum.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on off, Dube lofts it over point for a single.
Pat Cummins is in the attack. He went for 10 in his first over.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on off, Samson pushes it to covers. Just 5 runs from the over!
7.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Samson defends it back towards the bowler.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on off, Dube lofts it over covers for a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery on off, Samson punches it through covers for a single.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on off, Samson defends it off the back foot.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Dube flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
7.1 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! Short delivery outside off, Samson cuts it through point for a single. The third umpire calls it a no ball as Narine oversteps! Free Hit coming up!
6.6 overs (4 Runs) MISFIELD AND FOUR! Short delivery on off, Dube punches it through covers. The fielder in the deep misfields and concedes a boundary.
6.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, Samson pushes it through mid on for a single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Dube pushes it through mid off for a run.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Samson flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Dube flicks it through square leg for a run.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Samson pushes it through mid off for a single.
Change. Varun Chakaravarthy (1-0-13-1) is back on.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Short delivery outside off, Dube leaves it alone.
5.5 overs (0 Run) On off, Dube defends it back towards the bowler.
5.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is hammered! Tossed up delivery on middle, Dube lofts it over mid-wicket for a maximum.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery on middle, Samson pushes it through mid on for a single.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Dube flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
Sunil Narine is in the attack.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Samson flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.0 overs, Rajasthan Royals, chasing a target of 134, are 80/2. The live updates of Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders live score, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.