Can Kolkata defend it? There is something in the wicket for the bowlers but do they have enough on the board? The key for them would be to take early wickets and push pressure on the Rajasthan middle order. An exciting chase awaits us! Do join us for the same...
For Kolkata, none of their batters apart from Rahul Tripathi scored at a decent strike rate. Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill struggled at the top and Eoin Morgan got run out without facing a ball. Even the trio of Russell, Karthik and Cummins couldn't repeat their heroics from their previous match and they could only manage to get to 133.
Chris Morris is down for an interview. He says that he is happy with his performance. Adds that in the last game the bowlers could not pick up wickets. Mentions that he has dismissed Andre Russell times. Further says that he was lucky to get him tonight as he had smashed 54 off 22 balls in the last game.
A clinical performance by Rajasthan. They did not manage to take a single wicket against Bangalore but have bounced back strongly here. Morris was sensational while Sakariya continued to impress. Unadkat and Mustafizur were also very economical and picked up a wicket each. Tewatia was touch expensive but it was covered up by the other bowlers.
End of a wonderful 20 overs for Rajasthan. They were clinical with the ball and have restricted the might Kolkata batting to a sub-par score!
19.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Low full toss, outside off. Mavi gets across and looks to scoop it down to fine leg. Ends up getting the inside edge back on the stumps. KOLKATA GET 133 FOR THE LOSS OF 9 WICKETS!
19.5 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Slower length ball, outside off. Mavi swings hard at it but misses.
19.4 overs (0 Run) High full toss on middle, Mavi pulls it towards mid-wicket.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on off, Mavi hits it towards mid off.
Prasidh Krishna is the new man.
19.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Morris gets his third wicket! Short delivery on middle, Cummins pulls it over mid-wicket but does not get the distance on it. It goes towards the fielder where Parag takes a good catch in the deep.
19.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Much needed for Kolkata! Length ball, outside off. Cummins smokes it over the extra cover fence.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery outside off, Cummins looks to go big but misses it. It goes towards the keeper where Samson fails to stop it cleanly. The batsmen take a bye.
18.5 overs (2 Runs) Slower delivery on middle, Cummins looks to flick it over square leg but gets a top edge. It lands safely there. The batsmen get two runs.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Mavi pushes it towards covers for a single.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Length delivery on leg, Mavi helps it towards fine leg for a boundary.
18.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Good length delivery outside off, Mavi looks to defend but misses it.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Low full toss on off, Cummins drives it towards mid off for a single.
Who will come out now? Shivam Mavi it is. Also, Mustafizur Rahman to bowl out.
17.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! The big man Morris gets the other set batsman! Full and wide outside off. Dinesh Karthik gets under it and looks to go over extra covers. But Chetan Sakariya times his jump to perfection and takes a very good catch. 8 runs and two wickets from that over.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Slower yorker, around off. Cummins taps it to the off side and takes one.
Pat Cummins is the new batsman in.
17.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! The dangerous Andre Russell is gone! Chris Morris gets Dre Russ and is elated! Full ball, on the stumps. Andre Russell hits it well but does not get the desired elevation on it. David Miller takes an easy catch at wide long on. Kolkata slide further.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, wide outside off. Andre Russell looks to cut it away but misses.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Full and wide outside off. Andre Russell fails to get any bat on it. Sanju Samson appeals behind the stumps as there was a sound while the ball crossed the bat but Morris isn't interested.
17.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Dispatched! Morris misses his yorker and bowls a full one, outside off. Andre Russell gets under it and smokes it straight over the bowler's head.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Length ball, outside off. Andre Russell has a wild swing and misses.
Chris Morris is back on. 2-0-9-0 are his figures so far.
16.6 overs (0 Run) A dozen from the over! Length ball, around the leg stump. Karthik misses his flick and is hit on the pads.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the stumps. Russell pulls it awkwardly towards deep mid-wicket for one.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Low full toss, on the stumps. Karthik looks to flick it but the leading edge takes it towards wide long on. The ball bounces well short of him and the batters take on.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Well bowled! Full ball, outside off. All that Dre Russ can do is drill it down to long off for one.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Has to reload again. Length ball, way outside off. Wided again.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Full and two wide outside off. Andre Russell leaves it alone. Wided.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on the pads. Karthik gets the leading edge while looking to pull but it falls well short of deep square leg. One run is taken.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! He hits it towards his teammates in the dug out! Full ball, outside off. Dinesh Karthik gets under it and nails it towards the long off fence.
16.1 overs (2 Runs) Fuller ball, on off. Andre Russell pushes it down to long off for one. But, Chetan Sakariya has overstepped and this is a no ball. Free Hit coming up.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is put away! Short delivery on middle, Karthik pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Full toss on off, Karthik drives it to covers.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Length delivery outside off, Karthik looks to defend but misses it.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery outside off, Karthik guides it to point.
Andre Russell comes out to bat. He put on a great show in the last match.
15.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Rahman gets his first wicket! Slower delivery on off, Tripathi lofts it over mid-wicket but does not get the distance on it. It goes towards the fielder where Riyan Parag takes a good catch.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Full delivery outside off, Karthik drives it through covers for a single.
