Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, outside off. Pushed to extra covers.
Review time! An appeal for lbw! David Miller is the man in question. Ultra Edge shows there is no bat involved. Ball Tracker shows that it was pitching outside leg. Kolkata lose their only review.
14.5 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Once again, this is pitching outside leg! Fuller ball, on the pads. Miller misses his flick and is hit on the pads. Mavi appeals but the umpire is not interested. Kolkata review it. There is nothing on the Ultra Edge but it is once again pitching outside leg.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Miller takes a few steps down the track and looks to defend. The ball hits the inner half of the bat and drops beside him. He looks for a run but is sent back by Samson.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball, outside off. Samson runs it down to third man for one.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, down the leg side. Samson misses his glance. Wided.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. Pushed to mid off for a quick single.
Review time! An appeal for lbw! David Miller is the man in question. Ultra Edge shows that there is no bat involved. Ball Tracker shows that it is pitching outside leg. Rajasthan retain their review.
14.1 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! The ball was pitching outside leg and Miller is safe! Length ball, around leg. Miller misses his flick and is hit on the pads. Mavi appeals and the umpire waits for an eternity before raising his finger. Miller though goes the review right away. There is nothing on the Ultra Edge but the ball is pitching outside leg. Good use of the review by Miller.
Shivam Mavi is back on.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Pushed to point for nothing. 4 runs and a wicket from the over. 33 needed in last 6.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Off the mark! Back of a length, on the stumps. Miller hops up and clips it down to fine leg for one.
David Miller is the next batsman in.
13.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Krishna strikes in his first over! Short ball, outside off. Tewatia goes for the pull but ends up top-edging it towards fine leg. Kamlesh Nagarkoti, the substitute fielder, runs in and takes a good catch sliding forward.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around his body. Samson sways away from the line and runs it down to third man for one.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Short ball, outside off. Pulled away to deep mid-wicket for one.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Starts with length ball, on the stumps. Samson misses his pull and is hit on the pads. The batters sneak in a leg bye.
Prasidh Krishna is into the attack.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off. Pushed to sweeper cover for one.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Could have been a wicket! It would be harsh to call it a drop but we are so used to seeing such catches being taken! Short and outside off. Tewatia pulls it to the wide long on fence. The fielder there takes it but pushes the ball back in the field of play as he was about to lose his balance and go over the ropes. One run is taken.
12.4 overs (2 Runs) Loopy ball, on the stumps. Rahul Tewatia pulls it towards the square leg fence. But the fielder runs across, dives and keeps it down to two.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. Pushed to the off side.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Samson runs it to short third man and takes one.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, around off. Pushed back to the bowler.
11.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over as this is pushed to long on.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, outside off. Tewatia gets the outside edge while looking to defend. The ball lands short of first slip and goes past him. A single is taken.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Just a single as this is worked down to long off.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on the pads. Tewatia misses his glance and is stuck on the pads. The batters take a leg bye as the ball rolls to the leg side.
11.2 overs (3 Runs) Flatter ball, on the pads. Samson misses his flick and the ball takes the pad towards fine leg. The fielder cuts it off but the batters manage 3 leg byes.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, around off. Pushed to covers.
Rahul Tewatia is the new man in.
10.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, Tewatia pushes it back towards the bowler.
10.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Chakaravarthy gets his second wicket! Flighted delivery on off, Dube looks to go over mid-wicket but gets a top edge. It goes towards short third man where Prasidh Krishna takes a comfortable catch.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Short delivery outside off, Dube looks to cut but misses it.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short delivery on off, Dube looks to push but gets an outside edge. It goes towards third man for a boundary.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on off, Samson pushes it back towards the bowler.
Varun Chakaravarthy is back in the attack.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Samson pushes it to covers.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.1 overs, Rajasthan Royals, chasing a target of 134, are 107/4. The live updates of Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders live score, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.