Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Buttler clips the ball to mid-wicket and takes one.
Physio comes out as a part of the concussion protocol. He seems alright and we are good to go.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Ouch! That must have hurt! Back of a length, outside off. Jos Buttler is through with his pull shot and early and the ball hits his helmet. Pat Cummins shows concern immediately.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Comes 'round the wicket and bowls a length ball, around off. Jaiswal pulls it towards deep square leg for one.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Two in a row! Width on offer, outside off. Yashasvi Jaiswal frees his arms and cuts it past the diving point fielder and to the fence.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Elegant! Full ball, on the pads. Yashasvi Jaiswal flicks it to the mid-wicket fence. The fielder from deep square leg runs across but can't stop it.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a short ball, outside off. Cut away to covers.
Will we see spin from other end? Nope, Pat Cummins is the man with the ball.
0.6 over (0 Run) Length ball, on the leg stump. Buttler misses his flick. He thinks that it is a wide but the umpire has deemed it to be a fair delivery.
0.5 over (1 Run) Dropped! Short and wide outside off. Yashasvi Jaiswal frees his arms but hits it straight to Shubman Gill at point. He fails to hold on to this simple catch. The batters cross over.
0.4 over (0 Run) Beaten again! Length ball, just outside off. Yashasvi Jaiswal looks to push it to the off side but is beaten.
0.3 over (0 Run) Beaten! Well bowled! Length ball, lands around off and nips away. Yashasvi Jaiswal looks to poke at it but is beaten.
0.2 over (0 Run) Full ball, outside off. Left alone.
The chase begins! Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal to open for Rajasthan and Shivam Mavi to start for Kolkata.
0.1 over (1 Run) Length ball, lands outside off and nips back in. Buttler is hit on the pads. The ball rolls to the off side and they sneak in a leg bye.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 2.1 overs, Rajasthan Royals, chasing a target of 134, are 13/0. The live updates of Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders live score, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.