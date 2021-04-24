Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on leg, Gill pulls it to short fine leg.
4.5 overs (2 Runs) Full toss on middle, Gill flicks it through square leg. The batsmen get a couple.
4.4 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Short delivery on middle, Gill looks to pull but misses it. It goes safely towards the keeper.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on middle, Gill looks to pull but gets hit on the thigh pad.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Gill flicks it to mid-wicket.
Chris Morris is in the attack.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Gill punches it to covers.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single to end the over. Full ball, on the pads. Clipped to square leg for one.
3.5 overs (2 Runs) Dropped! It was a tough take but should have been taken! Slower length ball, outside off. Gill misreads the pace and ends up slicing it to the off side. Yashasvi Jaiswal runs in from sweeper cover, dives and gets his hands to it but drops it. Two runs are taken.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Slower length ball, on the leg stump. Gill pulls out of the stroke and clips it towards square leg.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wristy stroke! Length ball, but on the pads. Gill flicks it towards the mid-wicket fence and gets a boundary.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, on the pads. All that Gill does is clip it to the leg side.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a length ball, on the pads. Gill clips it to mid on.
Mustafizur Rahman is into the attack.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Slower one, on the length and on the pads. Gill clips it to deep mid-wicket and keeps the strike.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Tap and run! Length ball, outside off. No room on that one so Rana taps it to the off side and takes a quick single.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. Rana pushes it to mid off. They thought of taking a quick run at first but decided against it in the end.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Rana stands tall and pushes it towards point.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the air...and in the gap! First boundary for Kolkata! Length ball, outside off. Rana makes room for himself and cuts it between point and short third man.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. Rana looks to defend but gets the outside edge to short third man. The fielder there dives and stops the ball.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Short delivery outside off, Rana cuts it through point for a single.
1.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bouncer on middle, Rana ducks under it.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Short delivery outside off, Rana cuts it to point.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Gill pushes it towards mid on for a single.
1.3 overs (0 Run) On a length on off, Gill defends it off the back foot.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Rana pushes it through covers for a single.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Rana defends it off the back foot.
1.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Length delivery down the leg side, Rana looks to flick but misses it.
Who will bowl from the other end? Chetan Sakariya it is.
0.6 over (0 Run) Full on off, Gill pushes it back towards the bowler.
0.5 over (0 Run) On a good length on off, Gill defends it off the back foot.
0.4 over (1 Run) Short again outside off, Rana cuts it again through point for a single.
0.3 over (2 Runs) Short delivery outside off, Rana cuts it through point. The batsmen get two runs.
0.2 over (0 Run) Short delivery outside off, Rana leaves it alone.
0.1 over (0 Run) Unadkat starts with a length delivery on off, Rana pushes it to point.
We are all set to begin. The Rajasthan players are out in the middle. Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana will open the innings for Kolkata. Jaydev Unadkat will start the proceedings for Rajasthan.
Dinesh Karthik is up for a chat. He says that they will look to improve their performance from the last game. Adds that against Mumbai they should have won that but they goofed it up in the end. Mentions that the players from Tamil Nadu are doing well like Shahrukh Khan. Further says it gives them confidence by performing in the domestic circuit.
Kolkata (Playing XI) - Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi (IN FOR KAMLESH NAGARKOTI), Prasidh Krishna.
Rajasthan (Playing XI) - Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal (IN FOR MANAN VOHRA), Sanju Samson (WK/C), David Miller, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat (IN FOR SHREYAS GOPAL), Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.
Eoin Morgan, Kolkata skipper, says they would have also bowled first. Adds that they will look to put up a good score on the board. Mentions that the guys played excellent cricket in the last game after being in a terrible position. Further says this track helps the pacers more than the spinners.
Sanju Samson, the Rajasthan skipper, says that bowling first helps in this condition. Adds that he appreciates the team members as they are coping well and have a positive approach. Says that you will have lots of ups and downs in the Indian T20 League. Informs that there are two changes. Unadkat and Jaiswal come in for Shreyas Gopal and Manan Vohra.
TOSS - It is time for the spin of the coin. Both the captains are out in the middle. Rajasthan win the toss and elect to bowl first!
Pitch Report - Daren Ganga is down for the pitch report. He says that the pitch has even covering of grass and should be good for batting. Adds that this pitch has gone for over 200 runs in the past. Mentions that the bowlers will have to use the slower deliveries and off cutters on this surface. Nick Knight joins him. He says that the dimensions are smaller on the squarer side and there should be lots of boundaries in this game.
Hello and welcome to Match 18 of the Indian T20 League between Rajasthan and Kolkata in Mumbai. Rajasthan would want Sanju Samson to come good today as his form has been of concern. They would also want Jos Buttler to click today. Yashasvi Jaiswal could get a chance instead of Manan Vohra, as Vohra has been struggling at the top. On the other hand, Kolkata would look to improve their bowling. They have leaked runs and conceded 200 runs twice in two matches. Stay tuned for the toss and the teams.
