Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Dube heaves it to long on for one.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on middle, SS works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball outside off, punched to long off for a single.
9.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Dazzling shot! What a run chase this is turning out to be! Floated ball outside off, Dube goes on his knees and then lifts it down the ground for a biggie.
9.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hammered! Dube is continuing the good work! Short ball on middle, Dube pulls it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball outside off, Dube mistimes it back to the bowler.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Samson pushes it back to the bowler.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker ball on off, Samson punches it to cover.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball outside off, punched to point.
8.3 overs (2 Runs) Very full outside off, Samson pushes it to deep point for a couple.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball outside off, Dube looks to go over deep cover but mistimes it. Luckily for him, it lands short of deep cover. A single taken.
8.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! CRACKED! Full on the pads, Dube smacks it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Dube works it to point for a single. 95 needed in 72 balls.
7.5 overs (0 Run) This was full and on middle. Dube comes down the track and looks to push but gets toe end of the bat to the first slip who carries it on a bounce.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Angles it on middle, pushed back to the bowler.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, defended out.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Captain leading from the front! A full ball, on off. Sanju Samson reverse-sweeps it through point for a boundary.
Strategic Time-Out! Rajasthan begun with a bang! Yashasvi Jaiswal came out all guns blazing and reached his fifty in just 19 balls and Evin Lewis too gave him good support. They both fell and Rajasthan now need a partnership. Chennai, on the other hand, would look to chip in with wickets regularly. An exciting passage of play awaits us. Moeen Ali is into the attack as well.
6.6 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off. Samson works it on the off side for a single. 101 needed in 78 balls.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! A length ball, on the pads. Samson flicks it wide of deep square leg for a boundary.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, pushed through covers for a single.
6.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Dube swings and misses.
6.2 overs (2 Runs) A full ball, outside off. Dube lifts it over covers for a brace. He is off the mark.
Shivam Dube is the next man in.
6.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! What a start this is for Asif! A short ball, around the leg pole. Yashasvi Jaiswal is in two minds to hoick it or leave it. Ends up doing the former and manages an outside edge to the keeper. MS Dhoni behind, appeals for it and that is the end of an outstanding innings from Yashasvi Jaiswal.
KM Asif is into the attack.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! A length ball, way outside off. Sanju Samson drives it through covers for a boundary. At the end of the Powerplay, Rajasthan are 81/1.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Three dots on the trot, a rare scenario from the start of this innings! A length ball, on middle, tucked to mid-wicket.
5.4 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Samson knocks it to point.
5.3 overs (0 Run) A full ball, outside off. Samson pushes it to mid off.
Sanju Samson comes out at number 3.
5.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! An unbelievable partnership comes to an end! But a much-needed breakthrough from Chennai's point of view! Short of a length, on middle. Evin Lewis pulls it but hits it straight to Josh Hazlewood at deep backward square leg who takes a good catch.
5.1 overs (2 Runs) A full ball, outside off. Evin Lewis looks to go downtown but ends up slicing it over covers and takes a couple. The fielder tracks back but the ball falls ahead of him.
