Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, on a length, pulled away to deep square leg for another single.
9.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off, punched through covers for a single.
9.4 overs (0 Run) A pacy short ball, on middle. Moeen Ali looks to pull but fails to get any bat on it.
9.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off. Ruturaj dabs it to third man for one.
9.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on leg. Moeen pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
9.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Ali stands tall and punches it to covers.
Akash Singh (2-0-18-0) comes back to bowl.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, driven to covers.
8.5 overs (1 Run) A loopy ball, outside off. Ali pushes it on the off side and gets off the mark with a single.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads, flicked to mid-wicket for a single.
Strategic Time-Out! Rajasthan would be happy with the way things have gone so far for them as they have ensured that Chennai do not run away with score by bowling some tight line and lengths. For Chennai, it is important that Ruturaj Gaikwad holds one end for as long as possible so the batters coming in can play their strokes. Moeen Ali walks out to bat now.
8.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! A string of low scores for Raina continues as he falls early today as well. Tewatia bowls a full ball, on off. Suresh Raina gets on his knee and slog sweeps it to deep mid-wicket. It was without any pace so Raina had to generate some power behind it. He hits it high and straight in the hands of Shivam Dube at deep mid-wicket who pouches it nicely. Rajasthan in control after striking two quick wickets.
8.2 overs (1 Run) A tossed up ball, on middle. Ruturaj Gaikwad steps down and eases it down to long on for a single.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Angles a flatter ball, on middle. Ruturaj Gaikwad rocks back and pulls it in the gap through mid-wicket for a boundary.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker ball, outside off. Ruturaj Gaikwad cuts it towards backward point and collects a quick run.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Suresh Raina hangs back and punches it to sweeper cover for a run.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and quicker, around leg. Suresh Raina tickles it towards short fine leg.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Another short ball, outside off. Ruturaj Gaikwad cuts hard but the fielder at backward point puts in a dive and stops a certain boundary. A single taken.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Just a tad short, outside off. Ruturaj Gaikwad cuts it to backward point.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on middle. Suresh Raina taps it towards mid-wicket for a run.
Mayank Markande is into the attack.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off. Suresh Raina pushes it to long off to get off the mark with a single.
Suresh Raina makes his way out to the middle.
6.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! Rahul Tewatia strikes for Rajasthan in his first over and the dangerous Faf du Plessis walks back. Tewatia fires in a quicker ball, on middle that comes back in with the angle, du Plessis shimmies down to work it to the leg side but he misses. Sanju Samson, behind the sticks collects the ball cleanly and whips the bails off. Faf du Plessis is almost halfway down the pitch and he departs.
6.4 overs (1 Run) A half-tracker, around off. Ruturaj Gaikwad rocks back and pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for one.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on middle. Faf du Plessis works it towards long on to collect a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, around off. Ruturaj Gaikwad eases it to long off for a run.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Ruturaj Gaikwad pushes it back to the bowler.
Rahul Tewatia is into the attack.
5.6 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, on off. Ruturaj Gaikwad pushes it to mid off and looks for a quick run. David Miller there moves across, collects the ball cleanly but he misses his shy at the bowler's end. At the end of the Powerplay, Chennai are 44/0.
The physio is out there to have a look at Faf du Plessis who seems to have got hurt after the collision with Mustafizur Rahman. Let's hope that both the players are fine.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, on off. Faf du Plessis eases it uppishly towards mid off and scampers through for one. He collides with Mustafizur Rahman and both look in some pain here. Not the sight we want to see.
5.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Faf du Plessis gets hold of this one! Slower ball, on a length, on off, du Plessis skips down and lofts it way over the long on fence for a biggie!
5.3 overs (1 Run) Full ball, outside off. Ruturaj Gaikwad drives it to the cover fielder. The fielder there fumbles and concedes a single.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, on a length, on middle. Ruturaj Gaikwad hits it to the right of the bowler. Mustafizur Rahman moves there and stops it.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, around off. Faf du Plessis drives it to sweeper cover for a run.
